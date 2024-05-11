Trump Rally in Wildwood 2024: Campaign Stop Happens to Jersey Shore This Weekend; 20,000 tickets have been issued so far





WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) — There are signs all over Wildwood that former President Donald Trump will be in town.

City officials say more than 20,000 tickets have been issued so far for Saturday's rally.

“New Jersey isn't even a Republican state, so that shows they think about everyone,” said Mario Simione of Point Pleasant Beach. “Even though he knows he’s not going to win New Jersey’s vote.”

Most voters we spoke with Friday say border security and the economy are their biggest concerns this election cycle.

The campaign shutdown comes amid Trump's ongoing hush money lawsuit.

“I don't worry about the trials, I don't worry about the cases. He's innocent,” said Danielle Ridorfino of Trenton.

Doors open Saturday at noon before the beach gathering.

Trump is expected to speak around 5 p.m.

Some people began lining up on the boardwalk Wednesday evening.

“This is my 52nd rally. So we go to a lot of them. We're one of the Joe's in the front row,” said Sharon Anderson of Etowah, Tennessee, at the front of the line.

Tickets are available on the Trump campaign website.

City officials say parking will be restricted this weekend with several other events taking place in addition to the rally.

Parking meters will be put into effect a week earlier than usual.

Officials add that you don't have to camp outside to get a spot inside.

“If you want to be at the front, then you have to get there early. But I tell people: there's plenty of room. It's not like the Convention Hall the last time it was here – it had 8,000 seats “We have plenty of space for people to sit,” said Mayor Ernie Troiano, a Republican.

He says this rally is a boom for the shore.

“Any time a president or a presidential candidate comes to your community, it's a win-win. It's an economic feast for businesses,” Troiano said.

The Biden-Harris campaign held a press conference before the rally, highlighting Trump's negative impacts on New Jersey.

“He really undermined the economic viability of Atlantic City,” said Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill. “He didn’t pay workers, he didn’t pay contractors, he bankrupted small businesses because of his broken promises.”

There will be a designated protest space on the beach on Roberts Avenue. Groups wishing to demonstrate must obtain authorization from the town hall.

The mayor said multiple police and law enforcement agencies will be on site to provide security.

Copyright 2024 WPVI-TV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://6abc.com/post/donald-trump-wildwood-nj-2024-rally-new-jersey-tickets/14795695/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos