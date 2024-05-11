This is not the first time that one of my bottles has been given to a head of state





L The hands move and follow the flow of speech. The wine context, the history of his estate, its latest innovations, Alain Brumont lists his recent news. In this flood of anecdotes and observations, the man almost deliberately omits the last media appearance of Château Montus. Fine connoisseurs of Gascon gastronomy will have noticed this. During President Xi Jinping's express visit to the Hautes-Pyrénées department on May 7, a bottle of the precious red nectar discreetly took center stage. At more than 2,000 meters above sea level, during a lunch organized at l'Étape du berger, a restaurant run by a friend of the President of the Republic Éric Abadie, the Chinese leader had the opportunity to taste two wines from Alain Brumont, including the La Tire en Madiran vintage from Château Montus 2018. Other local specialties – such as black pork from Bigorre or Tarbais beans – were also highlighted. Quentin Top/ “South West” “This is not the first time that one of my bottles has been offered to a head of state”, corrects Alain Brumont with a smirk, before continuing: “I am obviously delighted, but we must not rest on his laurels. In a few days, everyone will have forgotten.” Pragmatic, the man is accustomed to requests from the Élysée. The first dates from 1991. The Soviet Union is on the verge of imploding, its president Mikhail Gorbachev begins a series of visits abroad. France is part of his tour. “Everyone was waiting for the end of the Cold War, Gorbachev was touring the world. During his visit to France, he was received by Mitterrand at his home in Latche. I received a phone call from Paris asking me to deliver red wine to the Landes. I left with twelve bottles. Once I arrived, it was something quite extraordinary, but I was not allowed my photo with Gorbachev,” recalls the figure of the madiran, whose land covers 200 hectares. A dubbed wine Since then, Château Montus has been invited several times to the tables of political leaders. From former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, including Canadian Justin Trudeau, Alain Brumont's wines shine internationally. In just a few decades, Gascon has managed to climb into the very restricted club of world great wines. AURELIEN MORISSARD/AFP With this latest spotlight, the first curious people were not long in coming. Even on a public holiday, buyers pushed open the doors of Château Bouscassé, another property of the Brumont family. “Passing Luxembourgers came especially to buy wine,” says Antoine Veiry, son-in-law of Alain Brumont, and member of the family business. Ahead of the arrival of the Chinese head of state, there were numerous telephone calls from the Élysée. Behind this choice would be the signature of Guillaume Gomez, former chef of the kitchens of the Palais de l'Élysée and now ambassador for gastronomy, food and the culinary arts. Quentin Top/ “South West”

