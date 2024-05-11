Letters: the Conservative Party has gone mad

Good is evil

Sir: Katy Balls' article, Survival Plan (May 4), is based on a false premise. The problem is not Rishi Sunak, but the underlying philosophy of the current Conservative Party. With Brexit, the madmen have taken back the asylum. The single-issue Get Brexit Done election resulted in a majority of the Conservative Party, Cabinet and Parliament sharing right-wing populist views and believing that the country supported them in all their beliefs.

Although Brexit has clearly failed and Boris Johnson has been voted out, many of the underlying beliefs associated with the Brexit philosophy remain. The obvious demonstration of this was the disastrous election of Liz Truss as leader of the country, despite Sunak's common sense warnings at the time. Sunak is now trapped by Rwandan politics led by ideologues, from which the party will not let him escape.

Just as Labor regained prominence by purging the beliefs and policies of Jeremy Corbyn, the Conservative Party will need to shed a mindset dedicated to repeating the mistakes of the past. A stint in opposition will give him the opportunity.

Bob Calver

Burnham on Crouch, Essex

Sir: Damian Thompson (Arts, May 4) calls for a chatter-free classical music radio station. Just search at SRG SSR Radio Swiss Classic. Having sought refuge from Radio 3's tedious production, many of us appreciate its simple formula of playing classical music, with no jazz, no news, no weather or any wordy interruptions. Its only fault is that Andrew McGregor does not present File review Saturday afternoon.

Ben Hughes

Woodgate, Norfolk

Sir: Mary Wakefield's article evoked many memories (In Defense of My Victorian Childhood, May 4). I was raised by my widowed grandmother, born in the late 1890s, while my younger mother (also a widow) went to work. According to my grandmother, children should be seen and not heard, especially at the table, meals should be finished and choice was never an option. If I didn't eat my food, I deprived myself of it. Snacking wasn't a concept she recognized and greed was tantamount to murder, as was showing off. Gifts had to be answered on paper. Adults were to be left out at all times. Responding was rewarded with a tremor and the wrong side of his tongue. Injuries were seen as learning curves.

My grandmother was small and terrifying but never cruel, and I loved her dearly. She prepared me for what life can sometimes throw at us, which for her was a lot. Entitlement was not a word she would have recognized. She died quietly in her own bed while my mother and I were briefly out of her room; a member of a generation like we will unfortunately never see again.

Linda Willby

Thornton-le-Dale, North Yorkshire

Sir: I'm sorry that Sean Thomas had such a horrible time in Paris (City of Blight, May 4). My recent experience was the exact opposite. I have been to Paris around thirty times and, ten days ago, I stayed with friends near the Champs-Élysées. The streets are cleaner than in London, the restaurants friendlier and the service better. There are a lot of taxis. The churches are a joy to see. Many galleries were closed due to the May 1 public holiday, but there was still plenty to see, such as the stunning Al Thani collection at the Hôtel de la Marine.

Inevitably there is a lot of cleaning going on for the Olympics, and there are a few beggars and drunks, but not as many as in London. I would invite your readers to go to Paris, especially if, like me, they like to walk around a city. With the possible exception of Venice, there is no place more beautiful than Paris.

David Astor

Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire

Sir: Dot Wordsworth's article on Stuff (April 27) was, as usual, both erudite and amusing. She might also have mentioned wise old King George III, who said: “Was there ever anything as important as Shakespeare?” Only it should not be said, showing that Shakespeare had already become a national treasure, almost beyond criticism, even from the king.

PC Thompson

Worcester

Monsieur: In his criticism of Judith Flanderss Rites of passage (Books, May 4), Kevin Toolis refers to The rule and exercises of holy death as a sort of manual on the best deathbed routines. In fact, it was not a simple manual. First published in 1651 and still available today, it is one of the greatest prose works of the Renaissance. Coleridge praised his author, Jeremy Taylor, as the Shakespeare of theologians, and William Hazlitt wrote that when Jeremy Taylor's name is no longer remembered with reverence, genius will have become a mockery and virtue an empty shadow! If his work was embraced by Victorian readers, that speaks volumes to them; and if it is less popular today, that may also say a lot about us.

Gregory Baruch

McLean, Virginia

Sir: Regarding Charles Moore's laments (Notes, May 4) about the state of Scottish governance, it should be clear that the SNP is pursuing a policy against the grain while being denied independence, by adopting measures simply to create distance from Westminster rather than to promote interests. of Scotland, as he was elected to do.

Direct authority from Westminster has not yet been debated, but the British government should not wait for disaster to befall the Scottish people, as happened in Northern Ireland. Devolution was a gift from Westminster, and that gift needed to be reclaimed if necessary. The Scottish Government is effectively an overburdened local authority, but it appears to lack regulation from London. The British government has already sent civil commissioners to run failing local authorities, and consideration should be given to sending them to Edinburgh.

A service could also be provided to the people of Scotland by developing an Emergency Powers (Scotland) Bill setting out red lines, the crossing of which would trigger a reimposition of direct power.

Paul T. Horgan

Crowthorne, Berks

Sir: Few would argue that railway privatization was a success, not least because its convoluted structure restricted competition and maintained unfettered union power. Nonetheless, those who have experienced British Rail have welcomed the real improvements that have occurred. To suggest that renationalization cannot produce a worse service (Any Other Business, May 4) seems unduly optimistic. State-owned enterprises have a dismal record and there is no convincing reason to think that a new government will change the situation, whatever its color. Just because a policy is popular does not mean it will succeed.

Clive Thursday

Hindhead, Surrey