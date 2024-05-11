China's Xi courts European allies, seeks to exploit Western divisions, analysts say

Chinese President Xi Jinping left Hungary on Friday after a five-day trip to Europe, his first visit to the continent in five years. Xi pledged to work with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a new “multipolar world order.” Analysts say Beijing is courting its Eastern European allies to exploit Western divisions.

Xi left Budapest after signing 18 bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening economic and cultural ties during his two-day stay in Hungary. The two countries announced what the Chinese president called a “new era, ironclad comprehensive strategic partnership.”

“We are willing to take this as a new starting point to advance our relations and practical cooperation towards a golden journey,” Xi said at a news conference on Thursday.

“The two sides will strengthen the articulation of development strategies, deepen cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, investment and finance, and advance the construction of key projects such as the railway Budapest-Belgrade,” he added.

Current Chinese investment plans in Hungary amount to more than $17 billion, according to Budapest, and more investments from Beijing will follow, including in several electric car and battery factories.

The European Union accuses Beijing of unfairly subsidizing the industry and undercutting its own automakers, which China denies.

Multipolar world

But Xi's visit wasn't just about money. China and Hungary have sent a geopolitical message to the West.

“We lived in a monocentric world order. Today we live in a multipolar world, and one of the pillars of this new world order is the Republic of China, the country that now sets the course of global politics and economics “, Orban told reporters on Thursday.

Hungary sees a double benefit in courting China, said analyst Andras Hettyey of the Budapest University of Civil Service. “The government believes that this will be beneficial for the Hungarian economy as a whole. But I think we should not forget that this also comes with political allegiances or political ties, a political connection between the main men Hungarian politicians and leading Chinese politicians,” he said. VOA.

War against Ukraine

Xi and Orban discussed Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine. The West accuses China of aiding Moscow's war through economic support and the sale of dual-use goods that can be used in weapons manufacturing. Beijing denies these accusations.

Hungary's Orban also has close political and economic ties with Russia and has echoed his Chinese counterpart's claims that they are working towards peace.

“Our voice in Europe is lonely. Europe today supports the war. The only exception is Hungary, which calls for an immediate ceasefire and peace talks. And we support all international efforts in for peace, and we therefore support the Chinese peace initiative presented by President Xi Jinping,” Orban said.

Ukraine has said it will not negotiate until Russian troops leave its territory.

Western anger

Orban's traditional allies in the European Union and NATO have expressed concerns about his close ties with Beijing and Moscow and criticized a decline in democracy in Hungary.

This won't bother Budapest, Hettyey said. “In fact, this could even be a point that our government would be proud of. Because there is now a very strong alienation between the Hungarian government and its Western partners, to the point that the current Hungarian government does not want to achieve this, do not judge “It's not important to have a good reputation in the West,” he said.





There have been small protests against the Chinese president's visit, including by pro-Tibetan and pro-democracy activists from Hong Kong. Teams of people in red baseball caps, whom the Chinese embassy in Budapest described as “volunteers”, confiscated protesters' flags.

Visit to Serbia

Before heading to Hungary, Xi visited Serbia, another European ally with close ties to Moscow and which, like Hungary, is a partner in Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative and which has received billions of dollars of investment in infrastructure and industry.





The visit to Belgrade coincided with the 25th anniversary of NATO's accidental bombing of the Chinese embassy in the city, which killed three people and prompted an apology from the United States.

During his visit, Xi reaffirmed Beijing's view that Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008, is still part of Serbia. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reiterated his country's acceptance of the “one China” principle, which considers Taiwan to be part of China.

Exploit divisions

Earlier in the week, Xi visited France and met with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. There is no indication that Xi is willing to offer concessions on Chinese trade practices or his support for Russia.

The Chinese president, however, welcomed his French counterpart's desire for “strategic autonomy”, the idea that Europe should reduce its security dependence on the United States. China is seeking to exploit divisions in the West, said analyst Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at SOAS, University of London.

“The “united front” approach of divide and rule has been an integral part of Chinese foreign policy, particularly under Xi Jinping. And this is of course reflected in the choice of three countries that Xi Jinping would visit.

“So the more China can charm Europe and persuade the Europeans not to work with the Americans, the better,” Tsang told VOA.