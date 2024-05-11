Zulhas calls Jokowi an example in politics: Pak Prabowo is even framed





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – Chairman of the National Mandate Party (PAN), Zulkifli Hasan, considers the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, as a political model and a source of inspiration. The statement from Zulhas, the nickname of Zulkifli Hasan, was conveyed after he and the chairmen and secretaries of the DPW PAN from all provinces in Indonesia met with Jokowi at the Palace, Friday (10/5/2024). “And above all, he sets an example in the political field, that’s what inspires us all,” he said, quoted on YouTube. Compass TV. “In the past, Bung Karno was not very good, Pak Harto, Gus Dur, but Pak Jokowi saw it, I fought with Pak Prabowo, but we lost, we were not enemies, we even been invited,” he added. . Also Read: Zulkifli Hasan Reveals Several Things PAN Promotes as DKI Governor Candidate In fact, Zulhas continued, Jokowi became a mentor to Prabowo Subianto, who was his opponent in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections. “Pak Prabowo is even mentored by Pak Jokowi, now the relationship is very close, harmonious, so his succession is something beautiful.” “Well, this shows our maturity in democracy, and we finally believe that if we get along harmoniously, we can become a developed country,” he added. DPW PAN chairmen and secretaries from all provinces, Zulhas said, came to the Palace to meet and thank Jokowi. “Not only do these friends want to meet, they want to take photos of the Palace, but they would also like to express their gratitude to Pak Jokowi for all the efforts and help he has given to all of us,” he said. declared. Asked what was discussed between him and Jokowi, Zulhas admitted that he did not discuss anything specific. In fact, Zulhas said, he asked Jokowi to deliver the speech himself. “Not available. Not available. “Pak Jokowi, I actually said, 'Sir, you don't need any speeches, I'll just say thank you'.” Also read: Occupies DPW PAN Southwest Papua permanent office, expressing support for Zulkifli Hasan “Eat first, eat meatballs, eat meatballs, eat.” “After that, you sat down, I was the one who made the speech to convey the aspirations of my friends as well as to thank them, then we took photos, but it didn’t take long,” a- he explained.

