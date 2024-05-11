BBC Question Time: Minister criticized for broken Tory promises





The BBC Question Time audience really left Minister Nigel Huddleston wondering about the Conservative Party's record last night. The financial secretary to the Treasury took part in the panel in Stoke-on-Trent and ended up defending the government's record while the audience laughed… A member of the crowd said: I'm sorry, half of what you said didn't make sense. He continued: We gave Boris Johnson a chance, he lied. We gave Liz Truss a chance, she trashed the economy, now we have an unelected Prime Minister. We just want a general election and we want it now, please. There was a round of applause. Rishi Sunak has repeatedly refused to confirm the date of the next general election and the current parliament will not have to be dissolved until December. Man in Green: “Half of what you said is nonsense. We gave Boris Johnson a chance, he lied. We gave Liz Truss a chance, she trashed the economy. We now we have an unelected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.. We just want a general election and we want it now please. #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/YPWwT14bFk – Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 9, 2024 The crowd expressed their frustration with the leveling funds (56 million) intended to improve their region as well, especially after many development projects were abandoned. When Huddleston said, “These things take time, there's no doubt about that,” the audience laughed and one person shouted, “You're 14!” The minister ignored this and said much of the funding was ongoing with projects and initiatives underway. Another person told Huddleston it was too little, too late for the Tories to act after many projects, like HS2, were abandoned. Audience members laughed as minister attempted to defend government's record Huddleston was also beaten on the final question of the evening, regarding funding for the NHS. An audience member said: It's a rich thing to say about the level of investment. If you wanted to invest, you would have done it over 14 years, not just now. The levels you set are not adapted to the extent of the damage caused. The minister responded: “There are more doctors, nurses and investment in the NHS than ever before. But the spectator interrupted him: It's not effective. The lived experience of people in the NHS is not what you say and it is what people are suffering from. The government has long been accused of not being up to the task when it comes to health promises made in the 2019 manifestoand this is expected to be a major sticking point in the next election. Man with glasses: “If you really wanted to invest, you would have done so during your 14 years in office. The levels you are investing are not enough for the damage you have caused to the NHS” Conservative MP Nigel Huddleston said: “There are more doctors, nurses and investment in pic.twitter.com/gux4QoYt0B – Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 9, 2024

