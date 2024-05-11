Politics
Relations between Turkey and Israel risk further deterioration over Gaza
Following Turkey's decision to suspend all trade with Israel due to the war in Gaza, there are fears that bilateral relations could deteriorate further.
Experts interviewed by Turkish VOA say this is a radical change in relations, whereas previously the economic aspect was usually the last to suffer damage despite political tensions.
Turkey announced last month that it was restricting the export of 54 products to Israel, including steel, construction products and chemical fertilizers. And earlier this month, Ankara took the unprecedented step of suspending all trade, sending Turkish and Israeli traders scrambling to find alternatives.
Turkish-Israeli relations have been strained since a 2010 incident in which Israeli commandos attacked the Turkish aid ship Mavi Marmara en route to Gaza in international waters.
Despite the tensions that have marked their unstable relations, sometimes influenced by the internal political dynamics of each country, the commercial component of their relations has remained largely intact.
Nimrod Goren, an expert on Israeli affairs at the Middle East Institute, said the recent decision was a game-changer.
One of the unique features of these relations was that whenever there was political tension, economic relations managed to continue. This is now a radical change in the nature of relationships, he told VOA in an interview via Skype.
Gallia Lindenstrauss of Israel's Institute for National Security Studies fears diplomatic relations are also at risk.
Comparing the trade component to the oxygen for bilateral relations, she said, trade was somehow [an] insurance policy for relationships. When you make a trade, you don't have much left.
Call to “overcome differences”
Turkey and Israel appeared to be on a path toward rapprochement until the war in Gaza undid those efforts.
Just weeks before Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in person for the first time on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. York. The two leaders committed to mutual visits.
Goren said that before the Hamas attack, relations between Turkey and Israel were good.
This time, Turkey got off to a very good start. Turkey had good relations with Israel and better relations with Egypt. These are the two things that have prevented Turkey from playing a mediating role in the escalation between Israel and Hamas, he said.
The United States this week called on Turkey and Israel to resolve their differences. Asked about Turkey's trade ban with Israel, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said: “They are both our allies and we would encourage them to overcome their differences.
Businessmen in the dark
Turkey and Israel achieved $6.8 billion in trade last year. A free trade agreement between the two countries has been in force since 1997.
According to the Turkish Statistics Institute, or TUIK, Israel ranks 13th among the countries to which Turkey exported the most in 2023.
Israel imported vehicles, construction materials, steel and textile products from Turkey.
Some fear the trade ban will impact Azerbaijani oil shipped to Israel via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. Oil tankers bound for Israel are loaded at the Turkish port of Ceyhan.
Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told VOA Turkish that Turkey's function is to transport and load oil. It continues to operate the pipeline under an international agreement, he added.
Ankara says the trade ban will remain in effect until a permanent ceasefire is established in Gaza. Talks in Cairo have yet to produce results, amid fears of greater military action by Israel in the town of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
The war does not have the same level of intensity. But this could continue. Businessmen don't like uncertainty. They are now in the dark. If it's temporary, that's one thing. But if this continues, it will be very, very difficult to go back to square one, Lindenstrauss told VOA.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted a tweet on Thursday claiming that Turkey had withdrawn many trade restrictions, thereby easing the trade ban. Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat dismissed the claim as absolutely fictitious.
However, the Turkish Ministry of Commerce has reportedly given companies a three-month reprieve to fulfill their existing orders via third countries. A ministry source said Reuters the move aims to protect Turkish traders, while another source denied any easing of the ban.
This story comes from VOA's Turkish service..
