Aiming to forge rosier ties, Xi concludes his visit to Europe





Chinese leader Xi Jinping received a gift of fine cognac at the Élysée Palace in Paris and was cheered in Belgrade by Serbs waving Chinese flags, even though most of them were officials arriving by bus . And by the time he left Hungary on Friday at the end of a six-day European tour, the clouds over his country's relations with the West seemed much less bleak, at least from China's perspective . Mr. XI said President Emmanuel Macron of France that relations would be as dynamic and flourishing as spring. At his next stop, he said the tree of Sino-Serbian friendship will grow tall and sturdy. In Hungary, Mr. Xi said Prime Minister Viktor Orban that their countries were ready to embark on a golden journey. Chinese state media, always raving about Mr. Xi, have gone to great lengths to present his European meetings as a triumph.

There has been no progress on trade, the war in Ukraine or other issues that have soured relations, just a long list of new joint projects that China says it will help finance. Hungary obtained 18, Serbia dozens more. French companies have signed agreements on energy, financial and transport projects. But the red carpet receptions Mr. Xi received in the three countries helped cast a rosier hue on relations between China and Europe, which have only deteriorated since his last visit ago five years.

Rigid travel restrictions in China during much of the Covid-19 pandemic have deterred high-profile visits in both directions. And just as the Covid crisis began to fade, Europe's estrangement from China deepened when Russian President Vladimir V. Putin launched his all-out invasion of Ukraine in early 2022 . This week, after an initial stop in Paris, Mr. Xi visited Serbia and Hungary, which have remained loyal to China on a continent where, according to opinion polls, China's reputation has plunged.

In Serbia, President Aleksandar Vucic said his country had nothing but respect and love for the Chinese president, and police arrested followers of the banned Chinese spiritual movement Falun Gong to ensure they did not would not disrupt the government's welcome for Mr. Xi.

In Hungary, Mr. Orban assured Mr. Xi, the leader of the world's largest communist country, that he would feel at home in Budapest, even though the city is dotted with monuments dedicated to the fight against communism. Police on Friday banned a planned protest in central Budapest and cleared a busy area so Mr. Xi could visit an office tower undisturbed. Xi's goal during his European tour was to demonstrate and strengthen China's ability to maintain friendly ties with Europe despite NATO and Ukraine, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center in Washington. France, Serbia and Hungary, she added, are among the most China-friendly countries in Europe. And even though it's about the size of Indiana and has fewer than 10 million people, Hungary will play an outsized role when it assumes the rotating presidency of the European Union this year. This role is essentially bureaucratic, but it will allow Hungary to try to set the agenda for meetings of the Council of the European Union, the bloc's dominant power center.

Hungary is China's Trojan horse in the European Union, said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a China expert at the Asia Center, a research group in Paris. Mr. Xi, he added, did not accomplish much during his stay in France, but he helped China's position by cementing his country's ties with Serbia and Hungary.

In an interview with Magyar Nemzet, a Hungarian news outlet controlled by Mr. Orbans's ruling Fidesz party, Mr. Xi expressed hope that Hungary take the initiative to maintain the good direction of EU-China relations. Noah Barkin, a senior adviser to the Rhodium Group who studies Sino-European relations, said China would be wrong to hope that Mr. Orban could take advantage of Hungary's presidency of the Council, which lasts only six months, to significantly change European politics. The idea that Hungary can meet China's expectations during its presidency is fanciful, he said. But Mr. Orban has a long history of swimming against the tide set by more powerful European countries. He was the only EU leader to travel to Beijing in October for a meeting celebrating Mr. Xi's cherished foreign policy initiative, the Belt and Road infrastructure program. He was also the only leader to block a statement the European Union had planned to issue in 2021 criticizing China for its crackdown in Hong Kong.

China and Hungary are natural allies because they share a commitment to pursuing their own national interests, regardless of what others say, said a pro-government Hungarian commentator, Levente Sitkei. Hungarian nation. China makes alliances it deems useful and will never worry in any forum about how others think, Sitkei said. Hungary acts in exactly the same way.

Even before Mr Xi's trip, China had made progress in restoring its influence in Europe. Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor, visited Beijing last month and softened his warnings about trade tensions by emphasizing his country's commitment to doing business with China. Some in Beijing seem confident that China will succeed in convincing European governments to move away from alignment with Washington.

Even though European politicians often pretend to shake their fists against China, deep down they know that Europe cannot do without the contribution of economic cooperation with China. Wang Wenresearcher at the Chongyang Institute of Financial Studies of Renmin University in Beijing, told Guancha, a Chinese news site, this week. More and more Europeans are realizing that after losing Russia, they can no longer lose China. Many in Europe, however, remain deeply suspicious of the partnership between Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin, a relationship that will be in the spotlight again during Mr. Putin's visit to China in the coming weeks. A wave of recent arrests in Britain and Germany accused of spying for China has also raised concerns. And even on trade, which Mr. Xi highlighted as the vital element of cooperation, tensions are growing over a wave of electric vehicles and other products made in China.

Xi's trip will not have reassured anyone who was hoping for signs that China is taking Europe's concerns seriously, Barkin said. The final day of Xi's stay in Hungary was uneventful for a leader whose normally busy schedule deserved his nickname president of everything. Mr. Orban showed Mr. Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, around Budapest, according to Xinhua, according to the official. Chinese news agency, reported. The two leaders sat looking out the window at the passing clouds, according to the Xinhua report. They spoke comfortably about their experiences growing up and their thoughts on governance, and reached many points of consensus.

Barnabas Heincz contributed reporting from Budapest, and David Pierson from Hong Kong.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/10/world/europe/xi-europe-diplomacy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos