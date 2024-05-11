Judge Merchan Cracks Down on Michael Cohen's Taunting of Trump in Hush-Money Affair





In a surprising precursor to what could be the most explosive testimony in Donald J. Trump's criminal trial, the judge told prosecutors Friday that he was personally requesting that a key witness stop speaking out against the former president .

The witness, Michael D. Cohen, was once Mr. Trump's personal lawyer and in 2016 paid $130,000 in hush money to a porn star to silence her account of extramarital sex with the candidate. the presidency at the time. Mr. Cohen, who is expected to begin testifying next week, has been outspoken in his taunts of Mr. Trump, recently posting a TikTok video in which he wore a shirt with a photo of the former president behind the bars.

On Friday, moments after prosecutors acknowledged they had little control over their star witness, Judge Juan M. Merchan asked them to again tell Mr. Cohen to refrain from making further statements about the case. He clarified that the directive came from the highest authority in the court: him.

This is coming from the bench, Judge Merchan said.

Mr. Cohen declined to comment.

Judge Mercans' remarks might as well have been a billboard announcing next week's main event. Mr. Cohen is crucial in this case: he claims that records of his reimbursements for the secret payment were falsified in 2017 at the direction of then-President.

The judge's admonitions injected a sense of anticipation into an otherwise placid proceeding, perhaps the first routine day of a most unusual trial. Prosecutors in the Manhattan district attorney's office have gradually focused their attention on the main charges against Mr. Trump ahead of what they say could be their final week of testimony.

They prepared for Mr. Cohen's arrival by calling a series of in-custody witnesses, whose testimony allowed prosecutors to present important documents, phone records and text and email messages, most of which were relevant to Mr. Cohen. These witnesses are used to authenticate evidence that prosecutors and defense attorneys have not previously agreed to be admitted.

Between the gripping testimony of porn star Stormy Daniels and the impending appearance of Mr. Cohen, the Friday session was a moment of calm, the eye of the storm that is the first criminal trial of an American president.

Mr. Trump is charged with 34 crimes, accused of orchestrating the falsification of documents including 11 invoices, 11 checks and 12 accounting entries that were used to reimburse Mr. Cohen. Mr. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied having sex with Ms. Daniels.

Friday's most important witness was Madeleine Westerhout, a former executive aide during Mr. Trump's presidency who had firsthand insight into how documents moved in and out of the Oval Office.

Ms. Westerhout testified that Mr. Trump signed checks sent by his family business, the Trump Organization, often stapled to corresponding invoices. She said she saw him sign them at the Resolute Desk and sometimes, in Sharpie.

She also testified that she helped plan a February 2017 meeting between Mr. Cohen and Mr. Trump at the White House. There, Mr. Cohen is expected to testify, he and Mr. Trump discussed repaying the $130,000 payment to Ms. Daniels.

During cross-examination Thursday, defense attorney Susan Necheles got warm testimony from Ms. Westerhout, who said Mr. Trump had been a very good boss who took care of his wife and family.

These statements reinforced a key element of the defense's case. Mr. Trump's lawyers argued that he was motivated to pay Ms. Daniels not to win the election, as prosecutors said, but rather to protect his family, reputation and brand from salacious allegations.

But Ms Westerhout missed an opportunity to move the matter forward on Friday. Ms Necheles asked the former executive assistant about Mr Trump's reaction in 2018 after Ms Daniels' story became public.

Although Ms. Westerhout acknowledged the situation was very unpleasant, she said her former boss failed to raise her family.

Shortly before Ms. Westerhout took the stand, the jury had a chance to evaluate Ms. Daniels' story for themselves.

Beginning Tuesday, Ms. Daniels remained on the stand for more than seven hours. She described, in often graphic detail, her account of an affair with Mr. Trump in a Lake Tahoe, Nevada, hotel suite in 2006. Although not directly linked to the accusations, the encounter was a brief and difficult experience, as Ms. Daniels says was the impetus for Mr. Cohen's secret payment and the affair itself.

Mr. Cohen was once one of Mr. Trump’s closest confidants and most trusted enforcers. But he has since become a bitter enemy, openly mocking the former president and his legal troubles.

Mr. Trump hit back, calling Mr. Cohen a liar and reposting similar attacks from his allies. It was these attacks, in part, that prompted Judge Merchan to bar Mr. Trump from attacking witnesses and jurors, among other things. The judge has since acknowledged that the former president violated this order ten times and fined him $10,000. On two occasions, Judge Merchan threatened Mr. Trump with prison if the violations continued.

Mr. Cohen, a criminal who pleaded guilty to a series of federal crimes in 2018, some of which he says were carried out at the direction of Mr. Trump, is a flawed witness. He has already been introduced to the jury by others who spoke about him from the podium, often in unflattering terms. The jury heard his voice in secretly recorded conversations with Mr. Trump and others and saw a photo of him beaming at the White House. But on Monday he is expected to appear in person.

Jurors got a taste of Mr. Trump's disdain on Friday when prosecutors posted Twitter messages disparaging Mr. Cohen, including one in August 2018, a day after Mr. Trump's plea deal was announced. .Cohen.

If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I strongly suggest not retaining Michael Cohen! the former president wrote.

Jurors also heard from a prosecution paralegal, Georgia Longstreet, who also served as a witness, guiding the courtroom through texts between Dylan Howard, former editor of the National Enquirer, and Gina Rodriguez, the manager of Ms. Daniels in 2016. The messages showed a negotiation. that led to a deal negotiated by representatives of the National Enquirer but ultimately executed by Mr. Cohen.

Prosecutors argued that the supermarket tabloid conspired with Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen to illegally influence the 2016 presidential election.

Mr. Trump called the case a political persecution, brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, a Democrat. During the four weeks the former president spent in Judge Merchan's courtroom, he was a sullen and menacing figure, staring straight ahead or occasionally at a series of positive press notices, printed daily for him by an assistant.

However, on numerous occasions, Mr. Trump silenced the testimony around him, turning a blind eye for extended periods.

This habit was particularly pronounced during the testimony of Ms. Daniels, whom her defense team furiously attempted to discredit, suggesting that she was a liar and a fabulist, determined to peddle a false affair story for personal gain. They twice asked for a mistrial, arguing that his testimony had poisoned the jury. The judge rejected both attempts.

For her part, Ms. Daniels initially showed uneven speed in her testimony and received reprimands from the judge for straying from the subject before finding her place during cross-examination. She rebuffed questions and insinuations from Ms. Necheles, the defense attorney.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers are expected to be just as aggressive toward Mr. Cohen, who will likely draw attention to the courtroom. And while the pressure will be on the witness, the moment is likely to be equally intense for Mr. Trump, who once predicted that Mr. Cohen would never turn on him.

Sorry, I don't see Michael doing that, Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter in April 2018. Despite the horrible witch hunt and dishonest media!

