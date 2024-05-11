From Sukarno, Suharto to Jokowi, who is the richest Indonesian president?

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesia will soon have its 8th president. As is known, Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka are expected to be appointed president and vice president to replace JokoWidodo and Ma'rufAmin on October 20, 2024.

So far, seven presidents have held this position, with varied backgrounds, like Sukarno, known as a publisher. Then there were also those with military training, namely Suharto and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY).

Then there are also those who are known as scholars among entrepreneurs.

So how rich is the president in Indonesia? The following is a list, cited from various sources.

1. Sukarno

Until now, it is not known for sure what the total amount of assets of the first President of the Republic of Indonesia is. However, according to the editions of the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung of December 17 and 19, 2012, cited by detikcom, in the same year, data on Soekarno's wealth amounted to $180 billion, stored in a bunker at the Union of Swiss Banks. (UBS).

The Kronen Zeitung newspaper is one of the oldest newspapers in Austria, published on January 2, 1900.

2. Suharto

Citing Detikcom, the US Treasury detected a transfer of up to $9 billion to Austrian banks in 1998 after Suharto resigned. The money belonged to the second president of the Republic of Indonesia.

However, this figure would only represent a portion of the assets Suharto owned during his term in office, between 1966 and 1998.

At the same time, an international financial institution, Time Warner Inc., said Suharto's assets reached about $15 billion, including $9 billion transferred from a bank in Switzerland to a bank in Austria.

3. BJ Habibie

It is not yet known for certain how much BJ Habibie's assets are, but the print media Asia Far Eastern Economic Review once reported that BJ Habibie's assets reached $60 million.

Asia Far Eastern Economic Review is the largest English-language business media outlet in Asia, headquartered in Hong Kong. BJ Habibie's assets are derived from the intellectual property rights to a number of inventions in the technology sector and a number of companies in the technology sector.

According to Globe Asia, BJ Habibie's children, Ilham Habibie and Thareq Habibie Ilthabi Rekatama, own a wealth of US$250 million, derived from a number of technology companies owned by the Habibie family.

4. Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur)

Abdurrahman Wahid or who is colloquially called Gus Dur, according to the 2001 State Administrators' Wealth Report (LHKPN), has assets of IDR 3.49 billion.

This wealth comes from its land and buildings, its transport, its precious metals, its securities, as well as its current accounts and its cash flow.

5. Megawati Soekarnoputri

Megawati is expected to have assets reaching IDR 96.16 billion based on LHKPN 2014.

It owns land and buildings worth a total of IDR 36 billion, transportation worth IDR 1 billion, securities worth IDR 33 billion, and current accounts and cash amounting to IDR 1 billion. billion IDR.

6. Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY)

Based on the 2014 LHKPN, SBY would have assets of IDR 13.98 billion. These assets come from various sources, starting from transportation worth up to IDR 500 million, land and buildings amounting to IDR 5 billion, as well as current accounts and cash worth IDR 6 billion IDR.

7. Joko Widodo (Jokowi)

Based on data from the State Administrator's Wealth Report (LHKPN), Jokowi has assets of IDR 95.8 billion. These assets come from various things ranging from land, vehicles to other personal property.

Meanwhile, Jokowi's asset details include 20 units of land and buildings worth IDR 66.20 billion from South Jakarta, Sukarta, Karanganyar, to Sukoharjo.

Meanwhile, transportation equipment and machinery worth IDR 432 million, including two Suzuki brand vans from 1997 and 2002, two Mercedes-Benz units from 1996 and 2004, an Isuzu truck from 2002, a Nissan Grand Livina from 2010, a Nissan Juke from 2012 and a Yamaha Vega from 2001. motorcycle unit.

Apart from this, the number one person in Indonesia also owns movable assets worth IDR 356,950,000 and cash and cash equivalents of IDR 15,338,433,676. Jokowi is recorded as having no debt.

