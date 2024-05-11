Donald Trump on Juan Merchan's decision to silence Michael Cohen: “A shame”





Former President Trump complained Friday that it was a “joke” and a “disgrace” after the judge overseeing his secret trial ordered prosecutors to notify Michael Cohen, their star witness , to stop speaking publicly about the affair as his testimony approaches.

“There is no gag order for Michael Cohen. What the judge did was truly incredible. Everyone can say whatever they want, but I have no right to say anything about anyone. It’s a shame,” Trump said after the court adjourned for the day.

“What he just did now is a joke. It’s a shame,” Trump added.

Trump's lawyers have repeatedly criticized Cohen's public attacks on Trump, given that the former president's ability to respond is limited by the terms of his silence order.

Todd Blanche, Trump's lawyer, asked Friday that Cohen be restricted from speaking “in the same way that President Trump is” restricted.

“I will direct [the prosecutors] to communicate to Mr. Cohen that the judge is asking him to refrain from any further statements on this matter,” Merchan said from the bench.

Cohen is expected to testify Monday and has been introduced as a key witness for the prosecutor's office. He paid $130,000 in secret to adult film actor Stormy Daniels, who claimed she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which he denies. He also played a role in coordinating two other hush money deals that benefited Trump.

Trump's silence order prohibits him from attacking witnesses, jurors, prosecutors, court staff and the judge's family. That doesn't stop him from going after the judge or Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), something Trump does almost daily.

The former president blasted the restrictions, saying they violated his First Amendment rights to respond to political attacks, something he says he should have the right to do as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

Merchan discovered earlier this week that Trump had violated the silence order for the tenth time and ordered him to pay $1,000 for attacking jurors during his secret criminal trial, just days after the judge ruled over a previous series of violations of the silence order. The judge warned Trump that future violations could be punishable by incarceration.

Trump said Friday he would be “very proud” to go to prison for violating his order of silence.

