Xi Jinping's visit to Serbia elevates China to natural partner for cutting-edge, high-tech arms sales, analysts say

Xi billed the visit as opening a new chapter in bilateral relations during his meeting with Vucic, as the two countries pledged to deepen and elevate their comprehensive strategic partnership and announced they would build a community of destiny.

Although it did not specify military cooperation, the joint statement issued subsequently said that the two sides promised to cooperate in the fight against terrorism.

The national flags of China and Serbia line a highway ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Belgrade on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg

The deal aimed at boosting high-tech industry and counterterrorism cooperation comes as Serbia strengthens its military ties with China, including purchasing advanced weapons systems, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and anti-missile defense systems.

Serbia, the only European country to use Chinese weapons, runs an army based on Soviet technology. Russia is one of its main suppliers due to centuries-old cultural and political ties.

In 2020, Beijing delivered six Chinese-made CH-92A combat drones to Belgrade as well as 18 FT-8C laser-guided missiles. Three years later, Serbia acquired Chinese CH-95 drones, and in February Vucic announced that Belgrade would purchase even more drones.

Belgrade purchased the Chinese FK-3 surface-to-air defense system, an export variant of the HQ-22 missile system in 2019, with delivery scheduled for 2022.

China's missile defense system is comparable to the Russian S-300 system and the American Patriot system.

Chinese surface-to-air missiles provide Serbia with a deterrent against possible NATO interventions in the future if these tensions escalate into conflict, said Timothy Heath, a senior international defense fellow at the Rand Corporation think tank.

Drones are useful for combat operations against potential adversaries such as Kosovo and other Balkan countries.

Vucic has previously described the FK-3 and other weapons as a powerful deterrent against potential attackers, a reference to NATO's 78-day bombing of Serbia during its conflict with the majority Albanian territory of Kosovo in 1999. Kosovo declared independence in 2008, which Serbia declared. and its close partners, including China, rejected it.

Vuk Vuksanovic, senior researcher at the Belgrade Center for Security Policy, said Serbia's arms purchase from China was a multifaceted process aimed at replacing outdated weapons systems dating back to the era of the former Yugoslavia.

He said a resurgence of war in the Balkans was unlikely, but arms purchases could be used as a tool of political provocation against neighbors.

We will see greater proliferation of weapons in the area of ​​armed drones, as Serbia is the largest drone operator in the Balkans, and other countries will want to match this capability, Vuksanovic said.

In this process, China will be an occasional arms supplier to Serbia, but Serbia will always remain aware of the American factor in its relations with China.

Martin Sebena, a professor at the University of Hong Kong specializing in China-EU relations, said Serbia would purchase a significant number of weapons from other countries, with China becoming a natural partner in its efforts to diversify its supply in arms centered on Russia. chain.

What also helped were the good relations between the two countries, regardless of who currently governs in Belgrade, Sebena said.

The scale of purchases from China increased after Russia's invasion of Ukraine which would be mainly due to the fact that Russia is currently unable to supply the required quality and quantity, but also partly [due] to China's increasing quality in certain military technologies, such as drones.

Twenty-five years after the end of Kosovo War Open tensions and hostility between the Serbian government and Kosovo authorities remain.

There is a risk that if a crisis erupts in the Balkans, the situation could quickly become internationalized, with the United States and NATO on one side and China and Russia on the other, Heath said.

I don't think this would result in a direct clash between NATO and Chinese or Russian forces, but Moscow and Beijing could intervene indirectly through arms sales, intelligence support and other forms of indirect assistance.

China's arms sales and security cooperation with Serbia are set to increase, and their defense ties could eventually expand to include more military training and intelligence cooperation, a added Heath.