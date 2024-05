Charity man from Blackburn attends party at King's Royal Garden

Jason Walker, 44, has raised thousands of pounds for charities including the Royal British Legion, Help for Heroes, Macmillan Cancer, Secret Santa and Nightsafe Charity. Throughout the pandemic, Jason has worked on the front lines as a Covid-19 tester and volunteered for food collections and deliveries. For this work he received a British Citizen Award and was praised by HRH Prince William and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Jason received the invitation to the King's Party on his birthday, where in the summer the Sovereign hosts three Garden Parties at Buckingham Palace to recognize and reward public service. He was joined Wednesday by his daughter, Madison Walker, herself a volunteer for 10 years. Jason said: “I am truly humbled by this great honor to attend His Majesty the King’s Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, in recognition of the outstanding contributions I have made to the community. “I am incredibly proud to participate and represent my community at such a prestigious event.” He continues to work alongside many organizations including the National Festival of Making, Confessional Music Event, Blackburn Cathedral Community Theatre, Lancashire Youth Games, Pathfinders and Brownhill Plantation. Jason is the chairman of the Friends of Roe Lee Park voluntary group which meets regularly and organizes community fun days and work groups. He helped secure $75,000 in funding for a new playground and $86,000 in Level Up funding for a new community orchard and outdoor gym. He also organized a tree planting program in conjunction with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee 'Green Canopy', planting 500 trees. Jason was the youngest person in the UK to organize a Keep Britain Tidy 'Clean Up' in 1995 and to this day continues to help clean up the area he lives in and has taken part in many clean up events . He recently retired from grassroots sport after 20 years of coaching and management, and has accumulated over 30 years of volunteering and community work. Jason is currently involved with Blackburn's Secret Santa Charity as an Ambassador, the Confessional Festival as Logistics Manager and Blackburn Cathedral Community Theater as Production Manager, all volunteers.

