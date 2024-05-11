Trump gets Barron's age wrong when asked about his youngest son's role in Congress





Former President Donald Trump misstated the age of his youngest son in an interview broadcast Thursday, saying Barron Trump was 17 when he had turned 18 in March.

The mistake came when Trump reacted to his son's entry into the political arena as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention, which was first reported by NBC News.

“He's pretty young, I will say. He's 17,” Trump said in an interview with Miami's Telemundo 51. “But if they can do it, I’m all for it.”

Telemundo is the Spanish-language network of NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

Asked for comment, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung attacked NBC News.

“NBC News has lost its mind and is clearly suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Instead of focusing on President Trump's second-term agenda and undoing the disastrous policies of Crooked Joe Biden, NBC has chosen to engage in tabloid journalism worthy of the checkout aisle of a grocery store,” Cheung said in a statement.

Trump's youngest son will serve as a delegate alongside Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump. It was one of his first public initiatives in politics; he was previously largely out of the public eye.

The former president also called his youngest son serving as a delegate “very cute,” adding, “He's a very young man and he's graduating from high school this year.”

Barron Trump will graduate from high school next week. The former president requested a break in his criminal trial in New York so he could attend his graduation ceremony on May 17. Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the hush money case, in which Trump is accused of falsifying business records, said Trump could attend the graduation. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Alex Loss

Megan Lebowitz

Jonathan Allen contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-gets-barrons-age-wrong-asked-youngest-sons-convention-role-rcna151596

