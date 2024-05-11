Arsari Tambang builds tin factory to support swallowing program





The market we could get could reach 16,000 tonnes of welding per year with a turnover of 1.2 trillion rupees. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Arsari Tambang has started construction of a factory in Batam, Riau Islands, to support the government's downstream tin mining program, said PT Chairman Commissioner Arsari Tambang Hashim Djojohadikusumo in a press release received on Friday in Jakarta. “The presence of PT Solder Tin Andalan Indonesia (STANIA) is a form of commitment to support the government in the downstream program of tin minerals with the aim of increasing the added value of the commodity and strengthening the national industrial infrastructure,” he said. The presence of the factory will also increase business opportunities in Indonesia and create new jobs, he added. The inauguration or foundation stone laying of the factory of PT Solder Tin Andalan Indonesia, an affiliate company of Arsari Tambang engaged in the non-ferrous metal manufacturing industry and wholesale trade, took place on Friday. “I think, as the media knows, the downstream program started quite a long time ago and is indeed a central program of the Government of Pak Jokowi (President Joko Widodo) and Pak Ma'ruf Amin (Vice President),” he said during the inauguration ceremony. Hashim informed that PT Solder Tin Andalan Indonesia would produce tin-based solder in various forms from solder wire to solder paste. With a low-carbon production system that uses the raw material of tin ingots, which will also be produced using Arsari Tambang's low-carbon system, PT Solder Tin Andalan Indonesia is expected to become the one of the world's leading suppliers of welding products and supporting industrialization in Indonesia. “It is used for electronic devices, for example for electric cars, cell phones, televisions, so it is better for radios. All electronic items need tin soldering,” explained Hashim. On the same occasion, Commissioner of PT Solder Tin Andalan Indonesia Aryo Djojohadikusumo informed that the company targets a turnover of up to Rp. 1.2 trillion per year. The initial investment in the construction of the factory reached 100 billion rupees, he added. “The market we could get could reach 16,000 tonnes of welding per year with a turnover of 1.2 trillion rupees. This is our goal when this company started operating in Batam City (Riau Islands),” he said. said. He noted that currently, a large volume of Indonesian tin is exported to countries such as Taiwan, South Korea, India, America, Europe and China. In addition to producing weld efficiently using low-carbon production processes, systems and raw materials, PT STANIA will also apply international standards ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 50001 and ISO 45001 in its factory. Related News: Ministry of SOEs visits Timah, plans to facilitate tin mining operations

