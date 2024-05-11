Trump says son Barron advises him on politics: 'He's a smart man'





Former President Trump said his son Barron, 18, was a “smart” person he trusted to advise him on policy.

Trump said his youngest son, who will make his political debut at this year's Republican National Convention, “loves” the industry. November will mark the first presidential election in which Barron will be eligible to vote.

“He saw it. He doesn't need to hear. He's an intelligent man. He doesn't need to hear much. But he's a great guy,” Trump said Friday on “Kayal and Company” on Philadelphia's Talk Radio 1210 WPHT. “He's a little big. I'll tell you, he's big, but he's a nice guys.

“And he really was a great student,” he continued. “And he likes politics. It's rather funny. He sometimes tells me, “Dad, this is what you have to do. »

The former president added: “He's now a senior in high school and he's going to college. And you know, a lot of these college choices are changing because you see what happened last month. Biden has completely lost control of the country.

Barron Trump was named among 41 traveling Republican delegates to represent Florida at the Milwaukee convention in July. During the convention, the party is expected to officially nominate Trump as the GOP presidential nominee, officially setting up a rematch against President Biden in November.

The younger Trump will be accompanied by three of the former president's other children, including Eric, Tiffany and Donald Trump Jr., who will also serve as delegates.

Barron Trump has spent most of his life out of the political spotlight. He was 10 years old when his father was elected president in 2016.

He made headlines last month when the former president asked Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing his secret trial, to grant him special permission to miss a day in court to attend Barron's graduation. May 17. Merchan ultimately said his court would do so. I will not be in session that day, which will allow the accused to attend the graduation ceremony.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/4656685-donald-trump-barron-trump-political-advise-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos