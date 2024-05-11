PA demands release of Imran, his wife and May 9 suspects – Journal





PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday passed a resolution demanding the immediate release of PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and all those arrested during the violent May 9 protests.

The resolution, presented by former Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani and signed by Local Government Minister Akbar Ayub, also calls for an independent judicial inquiry into the May 9 incidents and release of CCTV footage.

This assembly recommends that the provincial government ask the federal government to immediately withdraw all false charges against Qaidi number 804. [prisoner No 804] Imran Khan and [his wife] Bushra Bibi and release all May 9 prisoners so that the public unrest ends, the resolution reads.

He added that the May 9 incidents should be investigated by an independent judicial commission and that CCTV footage should be made public.

The opposition complains that the session was called at short notice

The resolution was passed by the House under the chairmanship of Speaker Babar Saleem Swati.

The speaker first announced that the resolution had been adopted unanimously. However, the opposition opposed it, prompting him to put the resolution to a voice vote.

The House again approved the resolution, with the opposition choosing to remain silent.

The session which took place in the afternoon was convened Thursday morning at the request of 38 members of the Treasury.

At the start of the session, Opposition Leader Dr Ibadullah Khan complained that the assembly met with a delay of more than two months.

He said opposition members came to the House on April 2 to participate in the Senate elections but found foreigners occupying the chairs of the Speaker and Secretary of the Assembly, referring to officials of the Election Commission of the Pakistan.

Dr Ibadullah complained that the Friday session was being convened at short notice and wondered how it was possible for the members present in Dera Ismail Khan, Shangla, Hazara and other areas in make the provincial capital with two hours' notice.

He said the requisition was sent to the newly appointed governor on his first day in office.

Nothing bad would have happened if the session had been called a day later, he insisted.

The Opposition Leader said the provincial government has been unconstitutionally using the province's consolidated funds since March.

I have challenged the current cabinet's expenditure authorization in the High Court, which has put the President, Chief Minister and cabinet members on notice, he said.

Dr. Ibadullah asked the President and the government why they are committing unconstitutional violations.

He said that on one hand, the PTI was organizing street protests for the rule of law, but on the other, its own government was violating the Constitution, law and rules.

Responding to the Opposition Leader's arguments, Speaker Swati said the old assembly hall was reserved for Senate elections but ECP officials entered it.

I have ordered an investigation into the incident, he said, adding that the findings of the investigation would be made public.

The speaker said the KP government had sent a request for the AP session to the governor, but he sat on it, prompting treasury members to commandeer the session.

He said members were formally informed of the session.

Mr Swati said he respected the law and rules and would continue to do so.

We are not the ones trampling on the Constitution and destroying everything, he said.

Also during the session, the speaker administered the oath of office to Daud Shah Afridi, a Sunni member of the Ittehad Council, who was elected in the recent by-election in Kohat district.

Mr. Afridi was unhappy with the detention of PTI founder Imran Khan and said the former prime minister was jailed simply because he advocated the rule of law and the Constitution.

All of us [PTI members] We will raise our voices for the rule of law until our last breath, he said.

SIC member Tufail Anjum told the House that the May 9 episode was nothing but a drama.

It all started on April 22, when Imran's government was toppled, leading to the unconstitutional arrest of Imran Khan in the court premises and the incidents of May 9, he said.

The treasury member demanded that compensation under the Shuhada packages be paid to the families of all PTI workers who lost their lives on May 9 and 10.

The speaker then adjourned the meeting until 2 p.m. on Monday, May 13.

Published in Dawn, May 11, 2024

