Turkey, US determined to revitalize economic ties: Turkish Trade Minister

WASHINGTON

Turkey and the United States are committed to revitalizing and deepening their bilateral economic relations, Turkish Commerce Minister Omer Bolat said.

“In the economic field, the governments of the two countries are determined to revitalize and further develop relations,” Bolat told Anadolu in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

His remarks came on the sidelines of the 39th U.S.-Turkey Conference in Washington, which is a prime venue for U.S. and Turkish business leaders looking to engage in commercial diplomacy.

Pointing out that Turkey and the United States have been allies for more than 70 years, Bolat said that although there are tensions in the political and economic fields from time to time, the volume of trade between the two countries is increasing.

Bolat added that the United States imports more than $2 trillion and noted that Turkey's exports to the United States amount to around $14 billion.

Turkey and the United States want to achieve the $100 billion trade volume target set by the leaders of the two countries, he stressed.

The minister said more than 120 executives from large and medium-sized U.S. companies will travel to Istanbul next week to the Trade Winds event to meet with their business counterparts for three days.

Turkey's position towards Israel is 'clear'

Regarding Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz's claims that Ankara would ease its trade ban with Israel, Bolat said they were “completely inconsistent.”

“Since it was written in Hebrew, it is a text that appears to have been given to satisfy its own audience and political supporters. It is a figment of the imagination, has nothing to do with reality and is incompatible with the seriousness of a political sense”, ” he added.

Katz claimed on X that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had lifted many of the trade restrictions he imposed on Israel.

Stating that Turkey's position on this issue is clear, Bolat stressed that the Turkish Foreign Ministry is making intense efforts to end the “brutal attacks” carried out by Israel since October 7, 2023 on the Gaza Strip.

On May 2, the Turkish Ministry of Commerce announced that Ankara had suspended all export and import operations with Israel due to its “aggression against Palestine in violation of international law and human rights.” .

Regarding the pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses that have spread to the United States and some other EU countries, Bolat said: “This cry has begun to resonate around the world. »

The minister advised companies trading with Israel to find new export markets and not disrupt their trade.

Stressing that there is a larger humanitarian problem here than trade, Bolat said Turkey cannot remain indifferent to the killing of more than 35,000 people, mostly women and children.

Israel shelled the Gaza Strip in retaliation for an attack by Hamas in October that killed fewer than 1,200 people.

Since then, more than 34,900 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority of whom were women and children. More than 78,500 other people were injured, according to Palestinian health authorities. Thousands of people remain missing.

Seven months after the start of the Israeli war, large swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 percent of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, drinking water and medicine. according to the UN. Most of the displaced people sought refuge in Rafah following earlier Israeli evacuation orders.

Israel is accused of genocide before the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January said it was “plausible” that Tel Aviv would commit genocide in the coastal enclave, and ordered Tel Aviv to stop such acts and take steps to ensure that humanitarian aid is provided to civilians.

