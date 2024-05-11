“Narendra Modi is a king, not a prime minister”: Rahul Gandhi | Latest news India





Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Congress had made mistakes in the past and it will have to change its policies in future. He also claimed that Narendra Modi was a king and not a prime minister. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at an event in Lucknow on Friday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo) “The Congress party will also have to change its policies in the coming time. This will have to be done,” Rahul Gandhi said at the event in Lucknow. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! “I also want to say that the Congress party has also made mistakes and I say this as a member of the Congress party,” he added. Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a monarch, Gandhi claimed that the former was a front for some financiers. “Modi ji is a king, I am speaking the truth,” Rahul Gandhi said. “He is not the Prime Minister, he is a king. He has nothing to do with the Cabinet, Parliament or the Constitution. He is the king of the 21st century and he represents the front of two or three financiers who hold the real power,” he added. He also challenged Prime Minister Modi to a debate. Rahul Gandhi did not specify what change he thought the Congress needed. He predicted that the BJP would not win more than 180 Lok Sabha seats. He added that Narendra Modi will not become Indian Prime Minister again. “I can tell you in writing, if you wish, that Narendra Modi will no longer be Prime Minister,” he said. Rahul Gandhi also said that he was not interested in power politics. “I was born into this (power) and I'm not interested in it. But for me, it's just a tool to help the public,” he said. Rahul Gandhi said that when the Indian bloc government comes to power, it will order a caste-based census. “If we want to strengthen the nation, it cannot be done without including the 90 percent. If you say that the 90 percent will not enter the bureaucracy, sports, media, justice and even competitive exams beauty, then which superpower will you make “Do you want to make 10 percent of the population a superpower,” he said. With contributions from PTI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/narendra-modi-is-a-king-not-prime-minister-rahul-gandhi-101715393628842.html

