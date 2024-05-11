India General Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in Odisha





Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo credit: ANI

ALeading three election rallies in Odisha on May 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the state would create history with simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. The Prime Minister, who is scheduled to address election rallies in Kandhamal, Bolangir and Bargarh Lok Sabha seats later in the day, addressed X saying: It is clear that Odisha will create history in these elections! Amid the election season, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's absence from the political scene for 50 days due to his incarceration in Tihar Jail has shaped the party's campaign narrative centered on Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se. The AAP campaign inadvertently focused on certain aspects of Mr Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. Read also | Lok Sabha constituencies and states to go to polls in phase 4 AAP chief Saurabh Bhardwaj said millions of people were waiting for Mr Kejriwal's release. This version greatly changes the situation for the entire INDIA bloc. The BJP's biggest mistake was its arrest. Following this, he dominated the narrative on the issues of his arrest during the elections, first, then those related to insulin and his release on bail to the Supreme Court across the country. In Himachal Pradesh, the ruling Congress party has intensified its attacks on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), as the two parties engage in a direct electoral battle in the hill state. Lashing out at the BJP, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on May 10 accused former chief minister and current leader of opposition Jairam Thakur of indulging in regional bias and corruption during the BJP regime. BJP. Read also | Highlights of Arvind Kejriwal's release on bail | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves Tihar, asks party members to fight against dictatorship On May 10, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Chairman Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Modi, saying he was fascinated by Mughals, sheep, Muslim League and Mangalasutra and was trying to Scare people with irrelevant questions. Such cheap political talk has never been seen in Indian politics and it does not befit the stature of the Indian Prime Minister, he said at a press conference in Hyderabad on Friday. After three phases of elections, Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are scared, he said. The Congress has never cared about the welfare of adivasis, Prime Minister Modi said at a rally in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, on May 10. Mr. Modi also said that the Congress was spreading lies about reservations and the Constitution. The Congress government in Karnataka overnight included all Muslims in the OBC category and gave them reservation, he added. Here are the latest updates:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha/india-general-elections-2024-live-updates-may-11-2024/article68161773.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos