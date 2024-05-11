Xi Jinping flatters and seeks to boost Eurosceptic leaders





Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban pose for a photo at the Carmelite Monastery in Budapest, May 9, 2024. OFFICE OF THE HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTER/VIVIEN CHER BENKO VIA REUTERS There was a lot of talk about “friendship” in Serbia and Hungary during Xi Jinping’s visit. An “ironclad” friendship in Belgrade, “the best [friendship] in history” in Budapest… The Chinese president used superlatives to gratify his hosts, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who rolled out the red carpet for him and hung Chinese flags everywhere in their capitals. While the French leg of the trip, from Sunday May 5 to Tuesday May 7, highlighted, despite its cordial tone, the accumulation of disputes between China and the European Union, from subsidies to the vehicle industry electricity until Xi's ever-increasing support. for Vladimir Putin, the rest of the trip should show, on the contrary, that Beijing does indeed have allies in Europe. What Vucic and Orban have in common is their pronounced anti-Western rhetoric, their country's democratic backsliding and their stormy relations with the EU, even though Serbia is not yet a member. “Our voice, the voice of Hungary, is the only voice in Europe,” Orban acknowledged Thursday in a statement to the press alongside Xi, arguing that “one of the pillars of [the] the new world order is the Republic of China. » In Serbia and Hungary, Xi heard no criticism, testifying to a jubilant relationship far from the complaints expressed in Paris regarding his trade policy. The relationship with Hungary has been elevated to the rank of “ironclad comprehensive strategic partnership”, thus placing it among Beijing's most valued. Numerous sectoral cooperation agreements have been signed: “26” in Belgrade, “18” in Budapest. Nuclear cooperation Their content remains quite vague, but there has been talk, particularly in Serbia, of developing cooperation between Serbian and Chinese media, while Brussels has been calling for years on this Balkan country to improve its press freedom if it wants to join to the EU. In Hungary, new railway projects were discussed in addition to the railway line between Belgrade and Budapest currently under construction by China and, for the first time, cooperation in the nuclear energy sector. However, contrary to expectations, no concrete investments have been announced, even though Chinese companies have invested heavily in both countries in recent years. With this double visit, Xi has above all succeeded in showing Brussels that he is counting on these two capitals to curb possible reprisals against his economic policy. “China supports Hungary to play a greater role in the EU,” he said, as Hungary prepares to take over the rotating presidency of the European Council in July. You have 52.99% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2024/05/11/xi-jinping-flatters-and-seeks-to-boost-eurosceptic-leaders_6671066_4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos