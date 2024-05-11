May 11 Key Events: PM Modi in Bengal, Arvind Kejriwal to hold first roadshow after bail, IPL and more

India is all set to witness various political and sporting events including Lok Sabha election campaigns across the country by Prime Minister Modi, Priyanka Gandhi and other politicians. In addition to this, the Arbitration Bar of India will be inaugurated today at the Bharat Mandapam, where Union Ministers S. Jaishankar and Ashwini Vaishnaw will be present as chief guests. Take a look at the main events of May 11 below.

PM Modi will campaign today in Odisha and Bengal: PM Modi will attend a public meeting in Balangir today. Later, he will enter West Bengal, where he will campaign for the Lok Sabha elections for the next two days.

According to sources close to the BJP, on May 11, the Prime Minister will visit Howrah district to support the district's sister party candidates, namely Rathin Chakraborty from Howrah and Arun Uday Pal Chaudhury from Uluberia.

After receiving interim bail in the Delhi excise policy case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will today hold his maiden roadshow in South Delhi, along with the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Telangana today. She will address public meetings at Kamareddy (in Zaheerabad) and Tandoor (in Chevella).

Inauguration of the Arbitration Bar of India: An event to mark the inauguration of the Arbitration Bar of India will take place on May 11 at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. S. Jaishankar and Ashwini Vaishnaw will attend the event as chief guests.

IPL Match Today: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play against Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 11 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR, after winning eight matches out of 11, are leading the points table. Kolkata have won four of their last five matches.

Delhi School Vacations 2024: Summer vacation for Delhi schools starts from today

Human rights organizations in Pakistan will launch a sit-in on May 11 to protest soaring inflation and severe unemployment.

Chandigarh Olympic Association convenes executive committee meeting on May 11

Published: May 11, 2024, 06:51 IST

