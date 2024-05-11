Rahul Gandhi gives written guarantee in Uttar Pradesh Amethi WATCH





Congress leader and candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that Narendra Modi will not become Prime Minister this time and he can prove a “written guarantee” on the matter. He made the statement while addressing a rally in Kannauj, the constituency from which Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Lok Sabha elections. The former Congress leader said, “You take this as a written guarantee that Narendra Modi will not become Prime Minister of India. » The Congress leader also said that a storm from INIDI.A block is coming to Uttar Pradesh. 4, 2024 50 , : @RahulGandhi , pic.twitter.com/1piZHByn5C – Congress (@INCIndia) May 10, 2024 #WATCH | Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh: Congress MP and candidate from Wayanad and Raebareli Rahul Gandhi says, “…INDIA Alliance and Akhilesh Yadav will win here. I tell you in writing, a storm of INDIA Alliance is coming to Uttar. Pradesh. I give it to you in writing, BJP… pic.twitter.com/YFdoYMCyJt -ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2024 Referring to Prime Minister Modi's Adani-Ambani jibe, Gandhi said, “You have seen that in 10 years, Narendra Modi ji had not taken the names of Adani and Ambani, but now he is taking the names of people he believes can save him. Gandhi added: “The INDIA bloc has surrounded me, I am losing. Save me, Adani-Ambani ji save me,” mocking Modi, as he continued to accuse them of having “friendly relations”. Supporting his Uttar Pradesh ally Akhilesh Yadav, Gandhi said, citing a news report, that stopping the state's former chief minister's vehicle from reaching the rally venue would not stop the latter from win in Kannauj. He also said that the BJP's biggest defeat would be in Uttar Pradesh. Backing his claims, the Congress leader added, “A change is going to happen in India. People have made their decision.” Apart from Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party chief Sanjay Singh also addressed the INDIA bloc's joint rally on Friday. Moreover, the Congress is fighting for 17 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. READ | “Appoint 2 friends to save him from…”: Rahul Gandhi’s hold on PM Modi over “Tempo Loads Of Money” claim

