Trump's secret trial: Here's what's happened in the case so far | Donald Trump trial

Donald Trump is the first former US president to be tried on criminal charges and faces prison if convicted. Trump allegedly falsified the financial transaction behind the secret payment of $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He denies 34 counts of falsifying business records as of spring 2023.

Here's what you need to know about the case and what's happening today:

May 10: in brief

Donald Trump arrived at the courtroom with apparent frustration, after watching two days of testimony from adult film actor Stormy Daniels. The former president's demeanor in the hallway suggested his mood had deteriorated since Daniels provided embarrassing details about their alleged sexual relationship.

Here's a recap of Daniel's testimony Tuesday about an alleged sexual affair with Trump about 20 years ago, as well as how Trump's lawyers sought to discredit and undermine his testimony Thursday.

Judge Juan Merchan rejected a subpoena from the Trump team seeking the records of Mark Pomerantz, a former Manhattan prosecutor who worked on the secret case until he resigned in frustration.

The defense resumed cross-examination Friday morning of Madeleine Westerhout, Trump's former executive assistant and director of Oval Office operations at the White House.

Westerhout said Trump was very upset by the 2018 Wall Street Journal article regarding the hush money deal with Daniels.

Several custody witnesses who testified about Trump's phone records and social media posts followed Westerhout's testimony Friday.

The jury again saw text messages between Daniels' manager, Gina Rodriguez, and Dylan Howard, then editor of the National Enquirer, about Daniels' claim that she had sex with Trump.

Court is expected to resume Monday morning and the prosecution said it plans to call two more witnesses. Michael Cohen, the Trump adviser turned key prosecution witness, is expected to take the stand Monday.

Trump's lawyers asked Merchan to implement a gag order for Cohen, who has posted about Trump on social media in recent weeks. In response, Merchan asked prosecutors to inform Cohen that the judge was asking him to refrain from making further statements about the case or about Trump.

Status of Trump's secret trial: Trump pleaded not guilty; the trial began on April 15, 2024.

" frameBorder="0″ class="dcr-ivsjvk">

Charges: 34 criminal charges of falsifying business records.

Secrecy Case Summary: The case involves a secrecy scheme during the 2016 presidential election. Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels for cancel her history of extramarital affair with the former president. Trump has denied the affair took place. Prosecutors accuse the former president of illegally reimbursing Cohen for the secret payment by falsely characterizing the transaction, executed by the Trump Organization, as a legal fee.

Verdict before the elections? Likely.

Key moments from the trial so far

