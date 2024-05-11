Trump vows to roll back protections for transgender students 'on day one'





Former President Trump said Friday he would roll back protections for transgender students enacted last month by the Biden administration “on day one” of his presidency if he is re-elected in November.

The Education Department in April unveiled a final round of sweeping changes to Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prevents sex discrimination in schools and educational programs that receive government funding. The new regulations, set to come into force on August 1, cover discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity for the first time.

“We're going to end it on day one,” Trump said Friday during an appearance on “Kayal and Company,” a conservative radio show in Philadelphia. “Remember, this was done on the orders of the president. This was considered a decree. And we're going to change it – from day one, it's going to be changed.

President Biden, in a 2021 executive order, wrote that “all students should be guaranteed an educational environment free from discrimination on the basis of sex, including discrimination in the form of sexual harassment, which includes sexual violence, and including discrimination based on sexual orientation. or gender identity.

“For students attending schools and other educational institutions that receive federal financial assistance, this guarantee is codified, in part, in Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972,” Biden wrote in the executive order, which officially tasked the Ministry of Education with revamping the title. IX regulations instituted under Trump.

“Tell your people not to worry about it,” Trump told hosts Nick Kayal and Dawn Stensland on Friday, referring to the new Title IX rule. “It will be signed on day one. It will be over.

Trump also promised to enact at least a dozen policies targeting transgender rights as president, including a nationwide ban on transgender student-athletes competing according to their gender identity and a federal law that does not recognize only two kinds. He also pledged to punish health care providers who administer gender-affirming medical care to minors.

Although Title IX is federal law, each administration takes a different approach to enforcing its regulations, which schools are then required to follow as a condition of receiving federal funding.

Republican governors, attorneys general and education leaders have pledged to reject the law's expanded protections for transgender students, and their states' school districts have been instructed to ignore them. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) this month ordered the state to defy new regulations and said she would file a lawsuit against the Biden administration “for any losses financial, including loss of financing.

Lawsuits filed this month by more than a dozen Republican-led states allege that the administration's rule undermines federal anti-discrimination protections for students who are not transgender and improperly applies the rationale of 'a 2020 Supreme Court ruling that protects employees from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. in Title IX.

The lawsuits, the majority of which were filed in conservative jurisdictions, are expected to succeed in at least temporarily blocking the new Title IX regulations from taking effect this summer.

The Biden administration has not yet finalized a separate rule governing athlete eligibility. The proposal unveiled by the Department of Education last year would prohibit schools from adopting policies that outright ban transgender student-athletes from sports teams matching their gender identity.

