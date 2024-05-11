If there's one thing comedians Jerry Seinfed and Michael Spicer can agree on, it's that people will always need comedy.

And yet Seinfeld, best known for his hit nine-season series of the same name, believes there is now a shortage of good sitcoms on television. And that, he insists, is the fault of a specific group.

The 70-year-old stand-up complained in an interview with The New Yorker last month: before, you went home at the end of the day, [… and] As you expected, there will be some funny things we can watch on TV tonight.

But, he continued, these days we have to ask ourselves: Where is he? And this, he said: This is the result of the far left and the PC bullshit, and people who worry so much about offending others.

Spicer, however, thinks comments like these are a bunch of old bullshit and not political correctness.

The 47-year-old British comedian, who has just launched a new Serie For BBC Radio 4said indy100: [Seinfelds] a dinosaur and he doesn't know what he's talking about.

It's symptomatic, it's the John Cleese stage of an actor's career where things no longer make sense to them. He is an old man who shouts against modernity.

“This is also a blatantly false argument.

However, Spicer was quick to add: I should qualify that by saying that I'm a huge Seinfeld fan.

I think those nine seasons, from a comedy writer's point of view, are absolutely fascinating in terms of their evolution.

Seinfeld (right) stands with Larry David, his “Seinfeld” co-writer (Getty Images)

Ultimately, Seinfeld and his younger English counterpart are both masters of satire, but they just take a very different approach.

While the 70-year-old acknowledged that many of the jokes he made in his 1990s sitcom would get him canceled today, Spicer's modus operandi is to parody and ridicule those who engage in a offensive behavior.

His new series No room consists of 15-minute episodes, each filled with short sketches tackling the topics that provoke us the most.

From a war correspondent on the front lines of Taylor Swift's new album, to a conference room full of white men (all called Tim) thinking about how to fight racism, to government advisors trying to finding a more palatable alternative to the name of food banks (community cupboards, anyone?), Spicer tackles everything from bigotry to broad clichés in football commentary.

And while he takes aim at Rwandan government policy as well as other blatantly right-wing issues and tropes, he emphasizes that he's not trying to be political in his work.

I also attack, or parody, things that are not necessarily a left or right issue. For example, I'm spoofing cinema, presenters like Louis Theroux, podcast culture, things like that, so I hope there's enough for everyone.

And while Seinfeld complained that there was nothing funny on television anymore, Spicer suggested that it was because the comedy landscape had evolved dramatically and rapidly in recent years.

The advent of streaming and social media has meant that people no longer rely on linear TV channels for laughs, as was once the case. Seinfeld hit the respiratory tract.

Instead, they can turn to Netflix, TikTok, or even Twitter/X, the platform on which Spicer made his name.

Spicer's “Room Next Door” series made him a household name, almost overnight. (BBC)

The 47-year-old man whose The room next door The videos that catapulted him to internet stardom during the Covid pandemic highlighted: The way we all consume comedy has completely changed.

Back in the days of things like Friends Or Only fools and horses there were only four channels and you had to stay indoors to watch your favorite shows, so watching TV was this very valuable community thing.

But now people can laugh from so many different places: whether it's reality shows like glasses boxsketches on YouTube or reruns of Tony Hancock from the 1950s.

He also pointed out that where aspiring comedians struggled to be heard in the past, now everyone can have their own platform. And, in some cases, it just doesn't translate to the big screen.

Television executives will try to co-opt a lot of these successful webcomics and say, Can you do what you do on television? But right away the magic dies down a bit, because a lot of it is in the person holding the phone and doing the sketch.

Ultimately, he finds the diversity of options liberating, especially given the challenges of entering the industry.

Growing up, trying to break into comedy was incredibly difficult without the Internet, he said. You wouldn't have heard of me without social media.

This, he noted, was because it was largely an old boys' club.

Well, haven't you heard? The old boys' clubs are dead. (Sorry, Jerry.) And now it's time to look to the future, even if that means staring at TV screens less.

