Former Donald Trump staffer gave insight into his marriage to Melania that might surprise you

Donald Trump's secret trial reveals many details that the public would probably prefer to ignore when it comes to the former president's personal life. However, a former White House staffer, who testified on the witness stand Thursday, told surprisingly sweet stories about his marriage to Melania Trump, which is the complete opposite of how the trial s has happened so far.

Former executive assistant to Donald Trump, Madeleine Westerhout, has contradicted the headlines when it comes to relationships. She described their marriage, according to the Daily Mail, as special and based on mutual respect. Sure, his affairs aren't very respectful of the vows they took when they got married in 2005, but Westerhout still believes their union is genuine.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK MAY 09: Madeleine Westerhout, former executive assistant to Trump, leaves Manhattan Criminal Court on May 09, 2024 in New York.

I believe they have a relationship of mutual respect. I just found their relationship really special. He cares a lot about her opinion. No one else could put him in his place, the Off the Record: My Dream Job at the White House, How I Lost It, and What I Learns author said on the stand. He was my boss, but she was definitely in charge. I remember thinking that their relationship was really special. They laughed a lot when she entered the Oval Office.

Westerhout revealed that they had ordinary couple moments where Donald Trump would tell me to call him and let him know he was late, just like any other wedding. She shared that he likes to make love to his wife in a subtle way. I could understand that he was on the phone with Mrs. Trump. He was saying (to Mrs. Trump) Honey, come to the window (of the residence). He would say come to the window and (they would) wave at each other, she continued. When he was boarding Marine One on the South Lawn, he would call Mrs. Trump and say, honey, I'm about to board. I thought it was funny, of course she knows his schedule, but he wanted to record himself.

These cute anecdotes are a rare side of Trump and one that we rarely hear. This new take comes just months after Melania's former best friend and senior advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, hinted that there might be trouble in paradise. Let me summarize this for you. Perception is everything for the Trump family, so Donald's lack of chivalry towards Melania is quite telling, she wrote on X in March along with a video clip. Chivalry for Donald was waiting for Melania to go first and make sure she walked alongside him. He has done neither recently.

Although Melania has done her best to stay off the campaign trail as much as possible, she may be keeping a low profile until her husband's trial is over. The public may never understand the quirks of Trump's marriage, but there is at least one former White House insider who believes there is true love between them.

The best of what she knows

