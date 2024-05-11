Indian Prime Minister Modi's main opponent temporarily released from prison





New Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal addresses his supporters and party members as he leaves jail on interim bail in the capital on May 10, 2024. ARUN SANKAR/AFP A leading opponent of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left prison on Friday (May 10), warning that his country faced a “dictatorship” after a court ordered his release on bail to campaign in the ongoing national election . Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of the capital Delhi and a key leader of an opposition alliance formed to compete with Modi in elections, was arrested in March as part of a long-running corruption investigation. He is one of several bloc leaders under criminal investigation, with one colleague describing his arrest the month before the start of national elections as a “political conspiracy” orchestrated by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP). Kejriwal was greeted by over 1,000 exuberant supporters as he walked out of Tihar jail on Friday evening. “We must save this country from dictatorship,” he told the crowd. “I’m fighting this with all my might.” Learn more Subscribers only Voting begins for Indian elections with Modi seeking third term likely India's Supreme Court earlier said he could leave detention until June 1, the last day of voting for the six-week election. “There is no doubt that serious accusations were made, but he was not convicted,” the judgment said. “He has no criminal history. He does not pose a threat to society.” Kejriwal's government was accused of corruption when it implemented a policy to liberalize the sale of alcohol in 2021 and forgo lucrative government stake in the sector. This policy was withdrawn the following year, but the resulting investigation into the alleged corrupt allocation of licenses has since led to the imprisonment of two key Kejriwal allies. Rallies in support of Kejriwal, who has always denied any wrongdoing and refused to leave his post after his arrest, were held in many other major cities in India following his arrest. Kejriwal, 55, has been chief minister for almost a decade and first took office as a staunch anti-corruption advocate. He had resisted several summons from the Enforcement Directorate, the Indian agency responsible for financial crimes, to be questioned as part of the investigation. His release was conditional on him agreeing not to make public comments on the charges against him, not interact with witnesses in the case and not visit government offices in Delhi. Interview Subscribers only “The risk with Narendra Modi is a form of impunity of power, a growing authoritarianism” Le Monde with AFP

