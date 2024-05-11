Judge orders Michael Cohen to post information about Trump, including his derogatory TikTok videos





At the end of the 15th day of the NY v. Trump Judge Juan Merchan ordered New York prosecutors to order Michael Cohen to stop making comments about the case and about former President Trump, but did not impose a silence.

Merchan imposed a silence on the former president that prevents him from speaking about witnesses, the jury and prosecutors other than Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Cohen, his ex-lawyer, is expected to take the witness stand Monday.

Cohen has made TikTok videos bashing Trump and has been spotted wearing a T-shirt depicting Trump behind bars. Due to the prevailing silence, Trump is not allowed to respond publicly, although he has repeatedly violated this order. In court Friday, Trump's lawyers argued that Cohen should also be restrained by a gag order.

But Merchan asked prosecutors to tell Cohen to stop making such comments in a warning that “comes from the bench.” State lawyers assured they would relay the message.

MICHAEL COHEN'S TIKTOK VIDEOS, FUNDRAISING AMAZES LEGAL OBSERVERS: MAY HAVE 'TORpedoed CASE AGAINST TRUMP'

Judge Juan Merchan, center, asked New York prosecutors to give Michael Cohen, right, a message “from the bench” to stop making comments about former President Trump and the criminal case . (Getty Images)

A Trump campaign spokesperson called the judge's decision a “big victory.”

The warning imposes no legal consequences if Cohen disregards the judges' instructions.

Trump's legal team appealed the silence order to the Appellate Division.

Cohen is expected to be the star witness for Bragg and his team for his role in arranging an alleged $130,000 payment in 2016 to adult actress Stormy Daniels to silence her story that she had a sexual relationship with Trump in the early 2000s.

MICHAEL COHEN TO TESTIFY AT TRUMP TRIAL MONDAY

Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower to enter Manhattan Criminal Court on April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Trump then made multiple payments of $35,000 to Cohen, who was his personal attorney at the time. Trump has denied that the meeting with Daniels ever took place.

These payments served as the basis for Bragg's indictment of Trump for falsifying business records. Bragg is trying to prove that these payments were reimbursements of the payment to Daniels.

HOUSE GOP AFTER “CONVICTED LIAR” MICHAEL COHEN, URGES JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TO INVESTIGATE RECENT LIES

Michael Cohen, who is believed to be a star witness in the NY v. Trump case, may have “torpedoed” the case before going on trial by ranting about it on TikTok, according to legal observers. (Getty Images)

But Trump's defense lawyers say the $35,000 payments were “not reimbursement” but rather legal payments or attorney's fees.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records.

Legal experts told Fox News Digital Cohen could have “torpedoed” the case before speaking out by ranting about it on TikTok during the fundraiser.

“This is a major problem for prosecutors. This is not a problem for Cohen's credibility because he has none. He is a convicted perjurer and fraudster whose current defense of his fraud convictions is that he was not telling the truth when he pleaded guilty,” said the former,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy.

“This is a problem for prosecutors because they chose to build a case on a witness with a history of misconduct and deep prejudices and, unsurprisingly, he can't help but continue to act out of character ” McCarthy said.

Defense attorney Jeremy Saland, who worked in the Manhattan district attorney's office, told ABC News that Trump's legal team could use Cohen's actions to “demolish his credibility.”

“If I'm the prosecution, I'm on the phone right now saying, 'Stop what you're doing right now,'” Saland told ABC News.

Brian Flood and David Ruitz of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

