Stormy Daniels phase is over, Michael Cohen is next





Madeleine Westerhout, former Trump executive assistant, leaves Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on May 9, 2024.

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Prosecutors said Friday they plan to call just two additional witnesses in Donald Trump's criminal trial and could rest their case by the end of next week.

One of the latter two witnesses will be Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who is expected to begin testifying Monday.

Cohen's secret payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in late 2016 is at the heart of the historic trial in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Late in the day, Trump's lawyers complained to Judge Juan Merchan that Cohen regularly insulted his former boss on social media, but the ex-president is barred from responding due to a silence order which prohibits Trump from talking about witnesses at trial.

“It becomes a problem every day that President Trump is not allowed to answer,” defense attorney Todd Blanche told Judge Juan Merchan after the jury left for the day.

Lead prosecutor Joshua Steinglass said the district attorney's office asked Cohen and other witnesses not to speak about the ongoing trial. But ultimately, they cannot control the witnesses' speech.

Merchan asked prosecutors to explain to Cohen that the judge was asking him to refrain from publicly discussing the case. Steinglass said he would relay the message to Cohen.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the press at the end of the day of his trial for allegedly concealing secret money payments related to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, May 9 2024.

Angela Weiss | Via Reuters

Merchan already on Thursday rejected a request from Trump to revise the silence order so the former president could publicly attack porn star Stormy Daniels after she finishes testifying.

“My concern is to protect the integrity of the proceedings as a whole,” Merchan said, explaining his reasons for denying the request.

Merchan has already held Trump in contempt of court 10 times for violating the gag order.

Trump's Oval Office Calls and Schedules

Friday's testimony featured Madeleine Westerhout, a former senior aide for Oval Office operations who had a close-up view of how Trump operated in the White House.

Westerhout said Trump was “very upset” when the secret $130,000 payment to Daniels first became a major news story in 2018.

“The whole situation was very unpleasant,” Westerhout said during cross-examination by a Trump lawyer.

Westerhout said she then spoke with Trump about Daniels, who said she had sex with Trump in 2006 at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

Trump “was very upset about it,” Westerhout recalls.

“My understanding is that he knew this would be detrimental to his family,” she said. Trump was married to his wife, Melania Trump, at the time the alleged one-night stand occurred.

Defense attorneys tried to undermine the prosecution's argument in the case, saying the money paid to Daniels was intended to help Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

They argue that Trump was also concerned about how the sexual history would affect his wife and children.

On Thursday, Westerhout testified about Trump's work habits at the White House and confirmed a list of high-level contacts that was established for Trump in 2017. The contact list included “SNL” producer Lorne Michaels, the NFL quarterback Tom Brady and tennis great. Serena Williams.

Also listed were former tabloid editor David Pecker and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. The two men are at the center of Manhattan prosecutors' case, in which Trump is accused of falsifying business records regarding secret payments as part of a scheme to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Westerhout painted a flattering portrait of Trump, praising his work ethic and his relationship with his wife. She cried as she described how she was fired from her job in 2019 after criticizing Trump's family members during a dinner with reporters.

Her portrayal of Trump as a devoted husband stands sharply at odds with the testimony of Daniels, who graphically detailed her sexual encounter with Trump during seven hours of testimony Thursday.

