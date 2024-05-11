What Xi Jinping really thinks

Xi Jinping fundamentally changed China. It retained the same political system that Chairman Mao Zedong created when he founded the People's Republic of China in 1949. Mao governed China with Mao Zedong Thought, which he introduced in 1945. Deng Xiaoping put this aside when he took power in 1978 and unleashed the era of reform and opening up. The Dengist approach was in turn abandoned with Xi Jinping Thought as the de facto state ideology in 2017. Xi is not attempting a Maoist restoration; he has even greater ambitions than Mao.

At the heart of Xi's vision is achieving the goals China dreams of national rejuvenation by 2050. But what does Xi Thought really imply? To fully understand this, we consulted all of Xi's publicly available speeches, writings and policies in the first in-depth study of his ideology to explain how this supreme leader of one of the world's most important countries is profoundly upsetting China and the world. .

Xi's ambition to strengthen his regime's security, increase the supremacy of the Chinese Communist Party, and realize his dream of national rejuvenation can be summed up in two visions.

A country, a people, an ideology, a party and a leader

The first vision is to create a country, a people, an ideology, a party and a leader. Xi's vision of one country requires every Chinese to submit to the common good of China as interpreted by the Party. Its one-country vision calls for resolute defense of China's honor. This requires a forceful approach to taming China's restive peripheral regions, lest they become centrifugal forces. It also implies that Xi is seriously considering using force to take Taiwan or territories defined by the party-state as Chinese. He sees building the People's Liberation Army (PLA) into an army, or even a world-class army, as essential to advancing his vision of a one country.

To create a patriotic people, Xi Thought requires every Chinese to adopt a politicized national identity and learn its principles. Chinese heritage or culture is inseparable from political loyalty to the PRC, the CCP and its top leader. Thus, the Maoist ideas of the mass line (making people believe that everything the Party does is in their best interest) and the United Front (the ultimate divide and rule methodology) were reinvigorated. In Xi's thinking, the extreme measures used are aimed at educating and improving those whom Xi considers misguided, such as Muslim Uyghurs, other minorities, Hong Kongers and some private tech conglomerates, so that they can become members of full and useful. of the only family that is China.

Xi wants to transform his people into new socialist Chinese patriots. To this end, he is investing in transforming Xi Thought into a unique ideology that allows them to think correctly. He believes that ideological indoctrination is not effective if it is not global. This means normalizing not only how people think about political or historical issues, but also how education and entertainment providers operate. For this reason, Xi uses technology skillfully, such as Xuexi qiangguo, the mobile app that promotes Xi Thought, to demand that Chinese citizens learn Xi Thought and be monitored in their daily efforts to learn it. This is reinforced by the use of digital surveillance technologies to ensure that no critical comments about Xi are allowed.

To realize Xi's vision of one country, one people and one ideology, Xi Thought invigorates and evolves the CPC into the one party that can guide everyone, everywhere and in all policy areas , under his leadership as supreme leader. The Improved CCP is a Leninist party that follows strict discipline, adopts a centralized hierarchy, effectively penetrates society and supports Xi's leadership. Xi believes that these attributes can enable the Party, under his leadership, to lead everyone and everything in China. To consolidate his hold on power, Xi effectively prohibits any succession project, a major break with recent Chinese leaders.

Making China Great Again

As Xi's overall vision is guided by the principle of China First, which actually means placing the power and interests of the Party and himself as the top leader above all other considerations , it guides Chinese foreign policy to make the world safe from authoritarianism. A dangerous world for authoritarian states like Xi's China is one in which his government can fall victim to a color revolution. This vision also includes the ambition to modernize and transform the rules-based international order led by the United States into one that matches China's interests and values. Xi believes another key foreign policy principle, that Chinese diplomats and officials should proudly tell China's story and demand that others give it due respect, underlies the The advent of wolf warrior diplomacy. This combination has six main implications, not ranked in order of importance.

First, despite China's thirst for soft power, Xi's approach undermines China's ability to enjoy soft power in the rich world. But Xi's thinking on soft power focuses on the world's less developed, less wealthy and often undemocratic regions. Its Sino-centric mentality which leads the Chinese people to feel superior to others, in line with Xis Tianxia The worldview, according to which China was the first civilizational power, is offensive to many. But the fundamentally transactional nature of Xi's approach, whether investing through the Belt and Road Initiative or supporting authoritarian leaders abroad, makes Beijing a valuable partner in the whole world.

Second, although Xi Thought China ultimately aims to make China the preeminent power in the world, it will not seek to replace the United States as the global hegemon. This implies that if the United States is to step back from its leadership role in a region and China manages to fill the void, it will do so on its own terms and will not pick up where Washington may have left off. Under Xi, China will continue to advocate multipolarity because it weakens US global hegemony, but he sees it as a stepping stone to China's unipolar moment, which Xi hopes to achieve by mid-century.

Third, putting China first also implies that China will take a more assertive approach towards its neighbors and the rest of the world. Under Xi's thinking, China will take a hard line on territorial or maritime disputes, whether in the East China Sea, the South China Sea or China's western land borders. The only major exception is the Russian Far East, which Tsarist Russia took from the Qing Manchu Empire in 1860. Xi's China claims the Manchu Empire as Chinese and will want to reclaim this vast territory, but will refrain from demand it so that China can maintain its strategic positions. partnership with Russia while competing with the United States for global leadership. The corollary of this assertive approach is the desire to insist on China's extraterritorial reach. Under Xi, Chinese fugitives, including suspected corrupt former officials and dissidents, have been brought home to face justice. Beijing also promoted the Hong Kong State Security Law and strengthened the United Front's work overseas.

Fourth, Xi Thought has a different view of globalization, according to which its promotion should only be pursued if it is beneficial to China. In political terms, this translates to selective decoupling, as Xi seeks to strengthen China's economic power through innovation by any means necessary and reduce its economic vulnerability to possible Western sanctions. Regarding China's place in the global supply chain and economic integration, China will prioritize its domestic policy needs ahead of the global common good, as evidenced by how the dynamic zero COVID policy and associated lockdowns have been implemented.

Fifth, according to Xi Thought, China's foreign policy competition mainly focuses on the United States. This means engaging in intense and often antagonistic competition with Washington. This includes instilling hatred against the United States among the Chinese population and celebrating the major errors of American foreign policy and its democratic misadventures. While it does not aim for China to replace the United States as global hegemon, it ultimately demands that Beijing supplant Washington as the preeminent power and assert its leadership over the world.

The sixth, and most important to Xi Thought, is to seize Taiwan and integrate it into the PRC. There is no doubt that Xi prefers a peaceful solution to Taiwan, which can be achieved through Taipei's capitulation and acceptance of reunification with China. Since this is unrealistic, Xi demands that the PLA remain prepared to use force. Regardless of how China is to achieve its control over Taiwan, it can only happen if China deters the United States from intervening in accordance with the American Taiwan Relations Act or if it is sufficiently defeated to march back. Regardless, China's victory over Taiwan against the wishes of the United States will fundamentally shift the balance of global and Indo-Pacific power, and the United States will have conceded a key sphere of geopolitical dominance. A Chinese victory would show the world that Xi's Chinese dream of national rejuvenation has come true.