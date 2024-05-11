Local elections: is Labour's breakthrough in Leave areas really what it seems?

Labor may not have healed Brexit's electoral wounds as much as its breakthrough in a string of Brexit-voting areas in local elections seems to suggest, according to new analysis by election expert Sir John Curtice.

Yet experts also suggest that Labor may not need to prove its Brexit credentials as much as was once thought, given that support for Brexit and its preeminence is waning, and many voters do not do not know or support his position, but support it anyway.

Success of local elections in leave areas

Labour's electoral successes last week include winning back Hartlepool council, a former party stronghold where it suffered a painful defeat in the 2021 by-election.

This shock victory for the Conservatives in 2021 was attributed by the Prime Minister at the time, Boris Johnson, to the Conservatives' commitment to “do Brexit», in a city which voted almost 70% to leave the EU in 2016.

Yet three years later, Labor took political control not only in Hartlepool, but also in “a number of strongly pro-Brexit areas where we had underperformed for a long time”, as Luke Akehurst noted, member of the party's national executive committee, in a recent article.

He also took control of Thurrock (72.3%), Cannock Chase (68.9%), Hyndburn (66.2%) Redditch (62.3%) and won the traditionally Tory Rushmoor for the first time ( 58.2%) and Adur (54.6%).

Meanwhile, Labor also made progress in votes in North East Lincolnshire and Peterborough.

Analysis by Sky News found that in areas where more than 55% of residents voted for Brexit, the Labor vote has increased by almost 10 points since 2021.

The results appear to show a loss of labor. Remains the image

The results are likely to be seen by many as a vindication of Labor's efforts to reconnect with Brexit voters under Keir Starmer after the setbacks of the 'red wall' in 2019 and Hartlepool two years later of exclusion from re-entry to the EU or the single market to the commitment. finish “dependence on immigration ».

News from the sky suggested that, overall, “the results show [a] Brexit change”.

Two of the British leading election analysts Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher, written in On Sunday Moments of electoral breakthroughs in areas with strong Brexit voting majorities showed “Many of Labor's “red wall” problems appear to have dissipated. »

Luke Tryl, director of More in Common, said Labor made the biggest gains in the places where it suffered most in the last general election, which he said gave the party the opportunity to run the board much more.

Poll shows support for Labor lower among leavers who think party wants to rejoin

The reality, however, seems more complicated than the fact that voters now trust and support Labor on Brexit.

Psephologist Sir John Curtice noted in a recent analysis of a Redfield and Wilton poll for Britain in a Changing Europe that fewer than one in five voters know that Labor has accepted Brexit.

Twice as many say they think the party wants to return to the party as say it wants to stay out, whether they are pro or anti-Brexit themselves, and the rest either say that Labor is either unclear or unsure of the party's position.

Curtice said this “cannot be considered a success”, adding: “It appears that many voters are not clear about Labour's position on Brexit. »

Crucially, among voters who want to stay out of the EU, those who think Labor agrees with them are four times more likely to support the party than those who think it wants to return.

Meanwhile, Brexit supporters who think Labor has no clear policy on the issue are “19 points fewer than Brexit supporters in saying they will vote for the party”.

Some on the left might fear that such negative or unclear perceptions of its position could leave Labor vulnerable if the Conservatives, Reforms or right-wing press stepped up their efforts to portray Labor as a party seeking to overturn Brexit.

Uncertainty over Labor's position is widely seen as having damaged its fortunes in 2019.

Worker support is strong, regardless of position

Yet such perceptions do not actually appear to cost Labor as much overall support as many would have once believed.

One factor could be the dwindling number of Brexit supporters. While 52% voted in favor of Brexit in 2016, polls only take into account the opinions of the 41% who would do so now. This figure drops further to 38% when people don't know are included.

The group wanting to return to the party is not only much larger, but also significantly more pro-Labour.

Those who rejoin the party are actually twice as likely to believe Labor wants to return to the party. Curtice said the overall lack of clarity from voters “can perhaps be seen as a signal of success by a party that wanted to downplay the issue.”

Support for the party is remarkably high among pro-EU voters who think Labor shares their position, at 61%.

Yet it is also very high, even among pro-EU voters who know Labor plans to stay out, at 48%, and those who think they have no clear policy, at 44%.

“This apparent disregard for Labour's position by newcomers partly explains why, despite the party's official position on Brexit, Labor still finds itself supported by a strongly pro-European group of voters,” Curtice wrote.

Another factor could be that although Labour's support is lower overall among Brexit supporters, its stance on Brexit appears to have had an impact on Leavers who currently say they will vote for the party.

While the public is generally much more likely to see Labor as a “joining” party, current Labor Brexit supporters are much more likely to see the party as the opposite.

Voters are less concerned about Brexit, but Labor can't take rebuilding the Red Wall for granted

Such a Labor presence among voters of such varied beliefs could also simply show the waning importance of Brexit on how people vote.

Christabel Cooper, research director at think tank Starmerite Labor Together, saidWorklist Brexit and Britain's relationship with the EU have lost importance to voters since the last general election.

From all the research we've done, unless you're deliberately causing Brexit, people don't talk about it.

The idea that motivates all behavior before the election, I find that very difficult to believe.

She added: The 2019 result was actually quite misunderstood. People, particularly on the Conservative side, wanted to believe that a group of former Labor voters had irreversibly turned to the Conservatives on the basis of a socially liberal/conservative axis.

Now that the economy is in a pretty dire state and the Conservatives are in total chaos, it is no surprise that they are returning to the Labor Party.

As a result, she suggested Labour's position on Europe was unlikely to make it vulnerable in the election.

Yet Cooper suggested that if the Conservatives cannot count on the support of these voters in 2024, neither can Labor count on having won them back for good.

What actually happened in 2019 was that a group of voters went from “strong Labor voters to swing voters”, for whom any party must continue to fight hard.