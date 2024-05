China's Xi Jinping leaves Hungary and ends his 5-day European tour

Chinese President Xi Jinping left Budapest on Friday, completing his first European tour since 2019, which also took him to France and Serbia. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban shake hands in front of the Carmelita Monastery, the Prime Minister's seat, in Budapest, Hungary, May 9, 2024. Photo: Vivien Cher Benko/Pool/AFP. His official plane took off shortly after 6 p.m. (4 p.m. GMT) from the capital's airport, according to images broadcast by state television channel M1. The Chinese leader began his tour last Sunday in Paris, where he was welcomed with great fanfare but also faced uncomfortable questions about the war in Ukraine and global trade rules. Later, in Belgrade and Budapest, lavish spectacles and praise awaited him. During his three-day visit to Hungary, the central European country's capital was adorned with Chinese flags and placed under tight security. The few Tibetan flags waved by protesters were hidden from Xi's view and most local and international media were not allowed to attend events on his route. Even his schedule hasn't been officially released. Xi held several meetings with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a nationalist often at odds with Brussels. On Thursday, he urged his closest partner the European Union to “play a bigger role” in promoting relations between Beijing and the bloc. Amid disagreements with the West, the two leaders highlighted their common views and demonstrated their close ties, announcing that 18 bilateral agreements had been signed. Several new joint projects were announced, including the construction of railway infrastructure, the creation of a new rapid border crossing and a possible oil pipeline between Hungary and Serbia, as well as cooperation in the nuclear sector. On Friday, Xi and Orban visited Hungary's tallest building, the 143-meter-high headquarters of local oil company MOL Group. President #Xi concludes his three-day state visit to #Hungary Today. We agreed in 2009 #Beijing, when President Xi was vice president and I was Hungarian opposition leader, to strengthen relations between Hungary and China. 15 years later, we have signed 18 agreements, held more than a dozen pic.twitter.com/lFGiaN45qZ – Viktor Orban (@PM_ViktorOrban) May 10, 2024 “Relations between Hungary and China have reached unprecedented heights,” Orban said on his Facebook page, sharing photos from the visit. President Xi left the luxurious Hilton Hotel on Budapest Castle Hill where he was staying. As he prepared to leave the hotel, the police asked tourists and curious people to head towards the adjacent streets, noted an AFP journalist. Even some of the many Chinese onlookers, wearing red caps and invited to greet him loudly along the route, were prevented from entering the area because they had not taken the correct path. Deadline : Budapest, Hungary Article type: Press service Produced externally by an organization we trust to adhere to high journalistic standards. Support HKFP | Policies and ethics | Error/typo? | Contact us | Newsletter | Transparency and annual report | apps Help safeguard press freedom and keep HKFP free for all readers by supporting our team

