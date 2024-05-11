Greek, Turkish leaders ready for diplomatic talks amid Aegean tensions





Greece and Turkey are stepping up their rapprochement efforts, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visiting Turkey on Monday for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This trip is part of an attempt at détente after years of tensions centered on territorial conflicts in the Aegean Sea.

Monday's meeting follows Erdogan's visit to Athens last December, which was also part of mutual efforts to bring the two countries closer together. “I think this is one of the ways that Turkey and Greece could give new impetus to the diplomacy that has started,” said Berkay Mandiraci, senior Turkey analyst for the firm. International crisis groupsaid. “They've actually been engaged in quite intense diplomacy on different fronts for over a year now.” Territorial disputes over the Aegean Sea, believed to contain vast energy reserves, have in the past brought neighbors to the brink of war. The two nations' support for rival camps around the divided island of Cyprus has also thwarted previous rapprochement efforts. Workaround issues Erdogan and Mitsotakis should avoid controversial topics and take a step-by-step approach in areas of collaboration. Confidence-building measures under discussion include increasing trade, further development of a recently widened border route between Turkey and Greece, and ensuring visa-free travel for Turkish citizens to the eastern islands of the Aegean Sea. “I think they are all important in terms of people-to-people contacts, building trust, increasing trade and improving connectivity and energy cooperation,” Mandiraci said. “I hope this will lead to the opening of a new round of negotiations on the Aegean dispute.” Conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine appear to provide further incentive to improve relations, with analysts saying both leaders realize that bilateral tensions will only exacerbate regional instability. “Look at what's happening in Israel, Gaza and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Both sides want to limit their exposure to foreign risks,” said political scientist Ioannis Grigoriadis of Bilkent University in Ankara. “Greek-Turkish relations went through a very difficult period until five years ago, but since the earthquakes that hit the southeast and south of Turkey, both sides have declared their willingness to reduce the tension.” Greece was quick to help Turkey after last year's earthquakes. But unless territorial disputes around the Aegean Sea are resolved, the rapprochement is seen as vulnerable, not least because both armies are rearming. Middle ground “As long as they don't attack each other [the Aegean Sea dispute] and they don't take the bull by the horns, things will go like a pendulum, back and forth,” said Alexis Heraclides, of Panteion University in Athens. “Greek-Turkish relations in this region are the most complicated. I am not saying that it is impossible for them not to turn around and return to the default position of confrontation and mutual acrimonious accusations.” But there is reason for optimism given that Erdogan and Mitsotakis renewed their electoral mandates last year. “Both leaders are very strong domestically and that makes them less willing to listen to the kind of nationalist voices that exist in both countries and who are more comfortable with a more aggressive stance,” Grigoriadis said.

