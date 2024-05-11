The United Kingdom and its allies were led to support aCorrupt mafia statein Ukraine and engage in a war of attrition against a Moscow-Beijing partnership, Dominic Cummings said in an interview.

The long-serving Conservative political strategist led the Vote Leave campaign for Brexit and was a top aide to then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson until his resignation in November 2020.

We should never have found ourselves in this stupid situation.Cummings told I News in an interview published on Wednesday, commenting on London's full support for kyiv. He also described Ukraine as aA corrupt asshole who doesn't matter at all.

This isn't a 1940 rerun with the pumpkin [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky as a Churchillian outsider,he added.This whole corrupt Ukrainian mafia state has defrauded us all and were all going to get fucked as a result.

Western sanctions wereit's more of a disasterfor the EU than for Russia, increasing the cost of living while bringing Moscow and Beijing closer together, according to Cummings. All the West has managed to do is engage in a war of attrition with Russia,which we have pushed into an alliance with the greatest manufacturing power in the world.

Cummings also addressed the argument that Russian President Vladimir Putin should begiven a lessonon invading neighbors.

The lesson we taught Putin was that they were a bunch of damn jokers.he said.I mean, Putin already knew that before the war. But it highlighted it and broadcast it all over the world, what a bunch of clowns we are,he added.

Between the sanctions regime and the US attempt to seize frozen Russian assets, the West is encouraging the emergence of alternative global financial systems, he explained.