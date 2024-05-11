Politics
Ukraine, a corrupt former adviser to Boris Johnson
The United Kingdom and its allies were led to support aCorrupt mafia statein Ukraine and engage in a war of attrition against a Moscow-Beijing partnership, Dominic Cummings said in an interview.
The long-serving Conservative political strategist led the Vote Leave campaign for Brexit and was a top aide to then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson until his resignation in November 2020.
Read more: Whole West works to supply Ukraine Putin
We should never have found ourselves in this stupid situation.Cummings told I News in an interview published on Wednesday, commenting on London's full support for kyiv. He also described Ukraine as aA corrupt asshole who doesn't matter at all.
This isn't a 1940 rerun with the pumpkin [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky as a Churchillian outsider,he added.This whole corrupt Ukrainian mafia state has defrauded us all and were all going to get fucked as a result.
Western sanctions wereit's more of a disasterfor the EU than for Russia, increasing the cost of living while bringing Moscow and Beijing closer together, according to Cummings. All the West has managed to do is engage in a war of attrition with Russia,which we have pushed into an alliance with the greatest manufacturing power in the world.
Read more: Musk clarifies his position on Ukraine funding
Cummings also addressed the argument that Russian President Vladimir Putin should begiven a lessonon invading neighbors.
The lesson we taught Putin was that they were a bunch of damn jokers.he said.I mean, Putin already knew that before the war. But it highlighted it and broadcast it all over the world, what a bunch of clowns we are,he added.
Between the sanctions regime and the US attempt to seize frozen Russian assets, the West is encouraging the emergence of alternative global financial systems, he explained.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/ukraine-a-corrupt-sthole-ex-boris-johnson-adviser/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ukraine, a corrupt former adviser to Boris Johnson
- Sierra organizes the SJS tennis final this morning; softball brackets released
- Stock market today: Wall Street heads towards the finish line of another winning week
- A new variant of the new coronavirus, “FLiRT,'' has emerged.Here's what Arizonans need to know
- The San Jose Earthquakes have signed 16-year-old USYNT midfielder Rohan Rajagopal
- 'Congress won't win even 50 seats': PM Modi ups ante in Odisha Lok Sabha poll
- Greek, Turkish leaders ready for diplomatic talks amid Aegean tensions
- Gilberts: I think of my mother as Mother's Day approaches
- This Oscar Nominee Plays Isabella Blow in New Fashion Biopic
- Jennifer Lawrence explains why she took a break from filming an X-rated movie
- Exploring the physical differences between NBA and NFL players
- Chinese electric vehicle maker Zeekr launches on the New York Stock Exchange as it seeks to expand