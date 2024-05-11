



Chinese President Xi Jinping has concluded his historic five-day trip to Europe, marking his first visit to the continent in five years. Leaving Hungary on Friday, Xi underscored his commitment to forging a new “multipolar world order” alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, consolidating alliances in Eastern Europe that analysts say aim to exploit divisions within the West. During his two-day stay in Hungary, Xi and Orban signed 18 bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening economic and cultural ties, announcing what Xi described as an “all-encompassing, ironclad, comprehensive strategic partnership of a new era.” “. Speaking at a news conference, Xi expressed optimism. He said: “We are ready to take this as a new starting point to advance our relations and practical cooperation towards a golden journey.” Highlighting the economic dimension, Xi outlined plans to deepen collaboration in various sectors, including economy, trade, investment and finance, with a focus on key projects such as the Budapest Railway -Belgrade.

Current Chinese investments in Hungary exceed 13.5 billion, with additional commitments expected, notably in the electric car industry as well as battery factories. However, beyond economic interests, Xi's visit highlighted a broader geopolitical agenda. Orban highlighted the shift from a unipolar to a multipolar world order, adding: “We now live in a multipolar world, and one of the pillars of this new world order is the People's Republic of China.” Analysts suggest that Hungary's alignment with China not only promises economic benefits, but also establishes important political ties. Andras Hettyey, an analyst at the Budapest Civil Service University, highlighted Hungary's strategic logic, telling VOA: “The government believes that this will be beneficial for the Hungarian economy as a whole.” But I think we shouldn't forget that it also comes with political allegiances or political connections.

The visit also touched on geopolitical concerns, with discussions of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Orban echoed Xi's calls for peace, positioning Hungary as the only voice in Europe advocating for an immediate ceasefire and peace talks. However, Hungary's close ties with China and Russia have drawn criticism from traditional allies the EU and NATO, who have raised concerns about democratic backsliding. Xi's European tour also included stops in Serbia and France, where he met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and French President Emmanuel Macron. The visits highlighted China's efforts to exploit divisions within the West, particularly in the context of discussions about European “strategic autonomy” and reducing dependence on the United States. .

