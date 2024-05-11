'One year left': Revanth Reddy reminds PM Modi of Advani to retire at 75 | Latest news India





Claiming that BJP icons LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi were forced to retire as per the party's retirement policy at 75, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday questioned whether the same rule would apply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he crosses the threshold. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was welcomed by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Friday. (ANI Photo) Addressing a press conference, the Congress leader said that Narendra Modi will cross the 74 milestone in the near future. Next year, he said, the Prime Minister will be 75 years old. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! “He decided 75 years as the retirement age in the BJP for an elected official. This is how he forcefully took decisions against LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and senior leaders. Now that Narendra Modi will cross 74 years, one more year to go. I want to ask the same question to Narendra Modi. Are you ready to retire at 75? Revanth Reddy, who became chief minister earlier this year after dislodging BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao from power, alleged that Prime Minister Modi had ruined the country by borrowing. 113 lakh. “I want to remind you one thing. From 1947 to 2014, 14 prime ministers, for almost 67 years, borrowed 55 lakh crores. Prime Minister Modi borrowed 113 lakh crores. He has ruined this country. The country is facing a crisis So he has to take responsibility So whatever documents he submits, we are not going to believe these documents because he can go to any level to win the elections, he. has neither integrity nor credibility,” he told ANI. This comes amid incessant spat between Prime Minister Modi and Revanth Reddy amid the Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Modi, the BJP's main campaigner, accuses the Telangana government of accepting bribes, which he calls the RR tax. “Ever since the Congress came to power in Telangana, there have been discussions about double 'R' tax. One 'R' is for Telangana and the other is for Delhi. The two together have made Hyderabad and Telangana an ATM,” he said. He also accused the AIMIM of demanding what he called the razakar tax. “Here in Hyderabad you have to bear the burden of triple R tax. Here an R is for Razakars. The working of this Razakar tax is visible in old Hyderabad. Supporters of Congress, BRS and Majlis MP who have been in power for some time for a long time, have not provided even basic facilities to the people,” PM Modi said. Telangana will vote on May 13, in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The results will be announced on June 4. LK Advani and MM Joshi, the two biggest names of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, became members of the Margdarshak Mandal after Prime Minister Modi came to power. The opposition claimed it was being sidelined. This year, Prime Minister Modi awarded Advani the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor.

