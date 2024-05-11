Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers meet in Kazakhstan • MassisPost





ALMATY — The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan began two days of new negotiations in Kazakhstan on Friday focused on a peace treaty between the two South Caucasus states. They were joined by their Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu at the opening session of the talks held in Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city. In his opening speech, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhoun Bayramov expressed confidence that he and Armenian Ararat Mirzoyan would work productively over the next two days to find solutions to outstanding issues. Bayramov also highlighted the importance of a controversial April 19 deal that commits Armenia to handing over several key border areas to Azerbaijan. The planned land transfer, presented by both sides as the start of the demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, has sparked angry protests against Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian. Mirzoyan noted, for his part, that the agreement stipulates that the delimitation process must be based on a 1991 declaration signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan and other newly independent ex-Soviet republics in Almaty (then Alma -Ata). They pledged to mutually recognize Soviet-era borders. It is important to note that over the past two years, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan have repeatedly reaffirmed their commitment to the Alma-Ata Declaration in various forms, Mirzoyan said. Furthermore, he added, we believe that we should not limit ourselves to signing a peace treaty. We can go further. we can unblock transport communications in the region, with the understanding that all infrastructure will remain under the sovereignty of the countries through which it passes, will operate under the jurisdiction of the respective countries, and all procedures for crossing state borders (administrative , customs, etc.) will be agreed in accordance with the principle of reciprocity, underlined the Minister of Foreign Affairs. He said it was very symbolic that the meeting took place in the beautiful city of Almaty, in the same House of Friendship, where the Alma-Ata Declaration was signed in 1991. I recall that this document, signed by 11 former Soviet republics, recognized, among other things, that the former administrative borders of the Soviet republics are now recognized as interstate borders of independent states. It is important to note that over the past two years, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan have repeatedly confirmed their commitment to the Alma-Ata Declaration in various formats, and also confirmed the mutual recognition of the territorial integrity based on the Declaration of Alma. -Ata Statement. They also confirmed that the delimitation process should be carried out on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration. Basically, this means that in the delimitation process, it is necessary to reproduce the borders that existed at the time of the collapse of the USSR, said Ararart Mirzoyan.

