Prime Minister Narendra Modi will step down at 75, says Arvind Kejriwal. No such rule in BJP Constitution, says Amit Shah





Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a rally in Vikarabad on Saturday New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah today hit back at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief's blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is preparing the ground for Mr. Shah to take over as Prime Minister in the future. Mr Kejriwal, in his first press conference a day after his release from prison, attacked Prime Minister Modi as someone who wants “one nation, one leader”, referring to the BJP's pressure in favor of the “one nation, one election” system. “These people are asking INDIA bloc what is the face of the Prime Minister. I am asking BJP who will be their Prime Minister? Modi ji will be 75 years old on September 17 next year. He himself established in 2014 that people aged 75 would retire. They retired LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan,” Mr. Kejriwal said. “He will retire next year. He is seeking votes to make Amit Shah the Prime Minister. Will Amit Shah fulfill Modi ji's guarantee?” said the AAP leader who has been granted interim bail till June 1 to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, three of the seven phases of which have already been completed. Responding to Mr Kejriwal, the Home Minister told reporters that the Delhi Chief Minister was very wrong in thinking that Prime Minister Modi would step down when he turns 75. “I want to say this to Arvind Kejriwal, society and INDIA bloc that nothing as such (75 year old limit rule) is mentioned in the BJP constitution. PM Modi will only finish this term and Prime Minister Modi will continue to lead the country in the future. There is no confusion within the BJP,” Mr. Shah said. #WATCH | On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's remark “Amit Shah will be the Prime Minister, if BJP wins”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “I want to say this to Arvind Kejriwal, to society and to the INDI alliance that nothing as such is mentioned in the BJP constitution. Modi will only… https://t.co/eJgCHox2Q7pic.twitter.com/bKJQ4OtMhe ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2024 The Home Minister also questioned Mr Kejriwal's “misplaced confidence” and called the interim bail a temporary relief, but not something that frees the Delhi Chief Minister from the case of the liquor policy, in which former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also jailed. . “Arvind Kejriwal was granted interim bail to run his election campaign. He prayed before the Supreme Court that his arrest was wrong, but the Supreme Court did not agree. The interim bail was granted only till 'By June 1 and until June 2, he has to go before the agencies,' Mr. Shah said. “If Arvind Kejriwal considers this a good thing, then his understanding of the law is weak,” he added. As part of the interim bail, Mr. Kejriwal cannot visit his office, sign official documents or visit the Delhi secretariat. He must obtain authorization from the Lieutenant Governor for any urgent documents that need to be signed. The Supreme Court said the Lok Sabha elections prompted consideration of interim bail as at this stage it is not possible for the court to conclude the arguments or pronounce the verdict on his petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/lok-sabha-elections-2024-pm-narendra-modi-to-step-aside-at-75-says-arvind-kejriwal-no-such-rule-in-bjp-constitution-says-amit-shah-5640058 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos