Conservatives set to 'break another environmental promise' as hopes of peat ban fade

The Conservatives are set to break another environmental promise as a plan to ban the sale of peat compost to gardeners faces failure, I can reveal.

The extraction of peat for use in gardens has played a major role in the degradation of England's peatlands, to the point that the vast majority of them are now degraded.

Boris Johnson's government has pledged to act to ban domestic use of ecologically threatened land by the end of 2024, but Rishi Sunak has not made it a priority and refused to introduce legislation to do so. legislature.

Instead, a backbench bill to ban was introduced, but I He understands it is unlikely to pass second reading, scheduled for next week, meaning gardeners will still be able to buy bags of peat from garden centers this year.

Parliamentary insiders said it would be difficult for the government to find time to reintroduce a bill through primary legislation, which would be more likely to be passed by MPs, before the planned general election this autumn.

Labor has not said whether it will allocate parliamentary time if the party wins, but it is unlikely to be a key priority in Sir Keir Starmer's first weeks in office.

The private member's bill, Horticultural peat: sales ban, was introduced to the Commons last month by Theresa Villiers, former environment secretary, and several fellow Conservative MPs.

But Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope has spoken out against the ban in the House of Commons and is expected to block it with shouting objection! which is enough to kill the bill when it returns for second reading on Friday.

The bill is also number 22 on a list of backbench bills due to be heard, fueling campaigners' fears that it will bite the dust.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) insisted it remained committed to the policy and that the Government would outline its plans after the second reading of Ms Villiers' bill.

But parliamentarians say it will be difficult to find time to introduce new government legislation, either before the summer recess or afterwards, when there will be only a handful of parliamentary sitting days remaining before the Prime Minister does not call a meeting. fall elections.

The Johnson government has pledged to ban peat for domestic use by 2024 and for commercial use by 2030. In 2022, when the planned ban was announced, 70% of peat sold in the UK was aimed at the retail sector.

The sale of peat has contributed to the degradation and damage of 87% of England's peatlands, according to The Wildlife Trusts.

A government consultation showed that 95 percent of Britons support a ban.

Increased awareness of the environmental damage linked to peat extraction in recent years has led to a decline in its consumption, from 2.3 million cubic meters in 2020 to 950,000 cubic meters in 2022.

In the amateur gardening sector, this figure has been reduced by two thirds, from 1.5 million cubic meters in 2020 to 471,000 cubic meters in 2022.

However, opponents say the horticultural industry has not found alternative peat-free soils that are sufficiently effective and mass-produced.

Ailis Watt, head of public affairs at The Wildlife Trusts, said: “We need the UK Government to push this bill forward, and not break another environmental promise. Banning the sale of bagged peat compost is an extremely popular and essential policy.

Leaving it to the next government will be too late and would ignore public opinion that this should become law.

The Conservative Environmental Network, which worked with Ms Villiers on her bill, urged ministers to take this opportunity to secure a ban on the legislation.

Kitty Thompson, senior nature program manager at CEN: Ending the use of peat-based products in gardening has been a long-standing ambition of successive Conservative governments.

The sale of peat has contributed to the degradation and damage of 87 percent of England's peatlands. The government is now spending millions of pounds restoring them.

As this Parliament draws to a close and opportunities to legislate become scarce, MP Theresa Villiers' bill allows the government to deliver on this long-standing commitment and gain political credit for its work to restore peat bogs.

The Government must take this opportunity to ban peat in horticulture, otherwise the problems our peatlands face will persist.

The removal of this peat extraction engine will be a clear signal from the Government that it is serious about protecting our peatlands and will give gardeners confidence that their purchase is not causing environmental damage elsewhere by secretly harboring peat peat.

But speaking out against the ban at first reading last month, Sir Christopher said the bill would not go unopposed.

He said the bill seemed disproportionate, not based on science or facts and was another exercise in gesture politics. This should be remembered as another day when the banners seem to want to go out to destroy the legitimate activities of others.

The Christchurch MP, who is a keen gardener himself, added: Those who have visited planting centers over the past year will have noticed that the transition to peat-free products has resulted in a significant decline in the quality of these products.

Plant longevity has decreased because they do not have the natural water retention in their pots that peat provides, and this cannot be replaced with peat substitutes.

The consequence is that it is becoming increasingly difficult for our domestic horticultural industry to cope with pressures to reduce peat consumption.

He added that many plants sold in UK garden centers come from the Netherlands, which has no plans to ban peat, meaning a ban on domestic use would facilitate even more unfair competition. great on the part of the Dutch.

A Defra spokesperson said: “We remain committed to ending the use of horticultural peat across the country.

Since we announced our intention to ban the sale of peat in 2022, peat consumption has fallen by 59 per cent and we continue to work closely with industry to move towards a peat-free horticulture sector.