Xi concludes Europe visit with clear message on strengthening cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron hold talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded his first trip to Europe in nearly five years on Friday by telling European leaders that China remains a committed partner and is ready to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides.

Over six days, Xi's trip took him through France, Serbia and Hungary, where he constantly stressed the importance of China-EU relations in fostering global peace and prosperity.

The message, delivered against a backdrop of growing protectionism and growing geopolitical tensions, symbolizes China's latest attempt to promote stability and cooperation on the global stage.

At a trilateral meeting in Paris on Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Xi said cooperation between China and the European Union (EU) is inherently complementary and mutually beneficial and that China was still considering its relations with the EU. from a strategic and long-term perspective.

This relationship does not target any third party, nor should it be dependent on or dictated by any third party, Xi said.

Macron, a prominent supporter of Europe's strategic autonomy, stressed that France and the EU must strengthen cooperation with China, as this affects the future of Europe.

France hopes to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with China, as well as mutual trust and friendship between France and China, as well as between the EU and China, he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 6, 2024. (Xinhua /Li Xueren)

France has long advocated strategic autonomy for Europe, said Eric Alauzet, president of the France-China Friendship Group of the French National Assembly.

“This means not backing down after the East-West confrontation (…) so this multipolarity, this multipolar and multilateral world is what China and France want in common,” Alauzet said.

Later in the day, during his talks with Macron, Xi urged both sides to defend their independence and jointly prevent a new Cold War or bloc confrontation.

On several occasions during his stay in France, Xi spoke of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France 60 years ago, a landmark event in Sino-Western relations.

This significant historical event, dubbed a “diplomatic nuclear explosion” by Western media at the time, sparked public debate in the West and had a considerable impact on the international landscape. This happened eight years before former US President Richard Nixon's groundbreaking trip to China in 1972.

At that time, General Charles de Gaulle, then French leader, reportedly remarked that France should listen directly to China's voice and vice versa, and that governments still waiting would sooner or later follow France's example. .

In a signed article published Sunday in French media outlet Le Figaro, Xi said “history is our best teacher” as today's world “is far from peaceful and is once again faced with a multitude of risks “.

“China is ready to work with France in the spirit that guided the establishment of our diplomatic relations to forge a stronger comprehensive strategic partnership between our two countries and make new contributions to stronger cooperation of the global community ” Xi wrote.

“There are so many crises that big countries like China and France must work together, and this work must be done in the spirit of multilateralism,” said former French Prime Minister Laurent Fabius.

Given the severity of major global challenges such as ending conflicts, strengthening economic development, combating climate change and significant health crises, effective resolution requires cooperation among all nations, he said. declared.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Belgrade for a state visit to Serbia at the invitation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, May 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

During his visits to Serbia and Hungary respectively, Xi and the leaders of the two Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries announced their decision to strengthen bilateral relations.

This improvement has coincided with robust and intensified investment flows from China into the region. Between January and March 2024 alone, Chinese investment in CEE increased by 36.35% year-on-year, reaching approximately US$450 million. As of March 2024, the cumulative total of Chinese investments in the ECO region amounted to $5.2 billion.

Take the example of Hungary. In 2023, Hungary managed to attract a total of 13 billion euros (approximately $13.86 billion) in foreign direct investment, including approximately 8 billion euros (approximately $8.53 billion) from of China, said Hungarian Minister of National Economy Marton Nagy. an interview with Xinhua.

The Hungarian side looks forward to further cooperation with China in the fields of foreign trade, capital investment, infrastructure, logistics, artificial intelligence and new energy, among others, he said.

This is also the case for Serbia. “Over the past two years, China has become the largest direct foreign investor in Serbia, bringing many benefits to the country,” said Jelena Grubor Stefanovic, director of the representative office of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China.

“Now Serbia has more opportunities to systematically focus its efforts on attracting Chinese investments in high value-added industrial sectors such as life sciences, digital economy, automobile industry, smart agriculture and green development,” she said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban jointly meet with the press after their meeting in Budapest, Hungary, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chen Fengying, a researcher at the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, said China's enhanced cooperation with Serbia and Hungary has boosted local economic growth and improved living standards.

This success is a compelling example of the tangible benefits achieved by forging partnerships with China and moving forward collectively, Chen said.

Such an achievement has also exerted a remarkable inspiring and motivating influence on other Central and Eastern European countries, she added.

Xi's visit to Europe comes as Washington maneuvers to rally its Western allies to “de-risk” and “decouple” from China, and slow the country's progress in high technology, protectionist tactics rejected by European leaders.

Speaking at the China-France-EU trilateral meeting, Macron reaffirmed that the EU rejects the logic of decoupling.

The EU welcomes the investment and cooperation of Chinese companies in Europe, Macron said at the China-France-EU trilateral meeting, noting that the EU hopes to intensify cooperation with China and jointly safeguard the security and stability of value and supply chains in Europe. .

“I believe that economic cooperation between Europe and China is something very important. China is strong, and that is why Europe must develop and be strong too,” declared Marc-Antoine Jamet, general secretary of the LVMH group, to Xinhua. Monday before the closing ceremony of the sixth meeting of the China-France Business Council.