Politics
Amit Shah vs Arvind Kejriwal on when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retire | Latest news India
Reacting to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement that Narendra Modi would retire after reaching 75 years of age and Amit Shah would become Prime Minister, Amit Shah said Kejriwal had nothing to be happy about but the Prime Minister Modi is 75 years old. “I want to tell Arvind Kejriwal and company that “There is no reason to be happy that Modiji is 75 years old. It is not written anywhere in the BJP constitution that he cannot be Prime Minister and complete his term,” Amit Shah said while addressing a press conference in Telangana on the issue of his nomination to the post of Prime Minister.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete coverage
Kejriwal on Saturday addressed his first rally a day after his release from jail after 50 days and said voting for Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would mean voting for Amit Shah as Narendra Modi would retire on next year after turning 75 and after the retirement of Narendra Modi. , Amit Shah would become Prime Minister.
“These people are asking INDIA bloc what is their face. I am asking BJP who will be their Prime Minister? Modi ji will be 75 years old on September 17 next year. He had made the rule that people aged 75 years would be retired. They retired LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan. He will retire next year. He is seeking votes to make Amit Shah the Prime Minister. Will Shah fulfill Modiji's guarantee. ?,” Kejriwal said.
I did not resign from my post as Delhi CM because': Arvind Kejriwal's top quotes
Not only opposition leaders but also their party leaders are also on their radar, Kejriwal said, adding that if the BJP comes to power, they will replace Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , because the BJP is embarking on the path of “one nation, one leader”.
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Kejriwal was talking about the BJP's succession plan when he could not trust any of his AAP colleagues to succeed him. The BJP leader said Kejriwal revealed the truth unintentionally, like someone who consumes alcohol does, that Modi would win the elections.
AAP response to Amit Shah
AAP MP Sanjay Singh said Kejriwal had raised a valid issue before the country. “Now that Amit Shah is saying that Modi will remain Prime Minister, Modi should explain why he made so many BJP leaders retire by showing this age factor. Modi himself introduced this rule and he should announce that this age formula would not apply to him as it did on LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi,” Sanjay Singh said.
