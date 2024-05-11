Syrian Democratic Forces military council discusses growing threat of Turkish aggression





The last meeting of the Syrian Democratic Forces (MSDS), a military council was held, focused on analyzing current military dynamics, including the threat of Turkish aggression in northern and eastern Syria, and reaffirming diplomatic efforts to deter such actions while emphasizing continued collaboration with the US-led coalition against ISIS.



The military council began its final meeting with the customary minute of silence for fallen martyrs. Mazloum, commander-in-chief of the FDS Abdi attended the meeting, alongside leaders of military councils representing provinces, factions and regions. Also present were military officials and representatives of military institutions. The debates began with an analysis of the current military situation and an assessment of the recent performances of the FDS. Reports have been heard from several different sources. At the center of the discussions was the possibility of future Turkish aggression in northern and eastern Syria, as well as how the recent agreement between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and the Iraqi and Iraqi Kurdistan authorities relate to the attacks in Syria. The agreement, reached in April as part of a package of deals including water, oil and infrastructure agreements, authorizes Turkish attacks against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on Iraqi soil and opens the path to collaboration between Iraqi forces and the Turkish army. SDF representatives stressed the importance of diplomacy to deter future Turkish attacks on northern and eastern Syria. According to the SDF website, diplomatic initiatives with influential international actors involved in the Syrian situation should be considered. The report highlights that the meeting urged these parties to resist Turkish pressure and blackmail. It was further emphasized that Turkish military action without international support was unlikely to succeed and that resorting to military action without such support would be unwise. The Deir ez-Zor Military Council presented a report to the meeting, detailing attacks carried out by mercenaries working for the Syrian regime. Participants in the meeting reaffirmed the right to defend the region and decisively counter any aggression, and praised the unwavering support of the people of Deir ez-Zor and tribal leaders alongside our forces against destabilization efforts. The importance of continued engagement with community leaders was also highlighted, in order to meet security and service needs for regional stability. SDF representatives renewed their commitment to working with the US-led coalition in the fight against ISIS. There was also talk of preventive military action against ISIS sleeper cells. The meeting heard reports on the success of intellectual and military training within the SDF itself, and the importance of maintaining a strong link with civil society. This connection would help counter subversion and resist unconventional warfare tactics. The issue of deserters from the Self-Defense Forces was discussed, as well as the importance of protecting the 2024 agricultural harvests in northern and eastern Syria.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medyanews.net/syrian-democratic-forces-military-council-discusses-the-escalating-threat-of-turkish-aggression/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

