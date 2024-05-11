Politics
Whipps Cross is 'highly unlikely' to be rebuilt by 2030
A report from the Barts Health Trust has warned that the timetable for work to begin in 2025 and the new hospital to open by 2030 is no longer accurate, Local Democracy reporter Sebastian Mann reports.
Building a new hospital in Whipps Cross by 2030 is now “highly unlikely” due to “repeated delays”, an NHS trust has said.
A report produced by Barts Health Trust warned that the timetable for work to start in 2025 and the new hospital to open by 2030 could no longer be accurate.
A representative for the trust said in the report released May 1: “It is too early to predict, with any precision, an updated set of assumptions for the Whipps Cross program.
“However, further delays now mean that our previous assumptions, that construction of the new hospital would begin in 2025 and complete before the end of the decade, are now highly unlikely.”
While in Number 10, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to build 40 new hospitals in the UK by 2030.
The National Audit Office warned last July that the government would likely miss its target and only 32 hospitals would be completed by 2030, the National Audit Office said. Health Services Journal reports.
Delays to the project have been widespread and the watchdog has expressed concerns that a focus on low-cost methods could result in hospitals that are too small for their intended purposes.
The Department of Health and Social Care “remains committed” to the new hospital, a spokesperson said in a statement.
They said: “We remain committed to the delivery of the new hospital for Barts Health NHS Trust at Whipps Cross as part of our new hospitals programme.
“The New Hospitals Program continues to work closely with the Trust on plans for their new hospital aligned with our standardized approach, Hospital 2.0.”
This story is published by the Waltham Forest Echo, Waltham Forest's free monthly newspaper and news website. We are a not-for-profit publication, published by a small social enterprise. We do not have wealthy backers and rely on the support of our readers. Make a donation or become a Support.
Mary Burnett, spokeswoman for campaign group Action 4 Whipps, said the delay was a direct result of insufficient funding.
She said: “The latest delay is a direct result of the failure to properly fund Boris Johnson's so-called '40 new hospitals'.
“The risks are high that, once built, Whipps Cross will not have enough beds or a rebuilt Margaret Centre.
“Last year, the National Audit Office and the Public Accounts Committee – independent and well-respected oversight bodies – exposed the funding fiasco and raised concerns that the hospital would be too small to meet all of our needs. »
Campaigners fear the new design, which has not yet been formalized, will not include an equivalent of the Margaret Centre, a unit dedicated to end-of-life care.
At a meeting in March, representatives from Barts Health NHS Trust were unable to commit to keeping a designated unit available – despite pressure from residents and councillors.
The hospital will continue to provide palliative care, which differs from end-of-life care in that it focuses on people with “life-limiting” illnesses rather than those on the verge of death. die.
Waltham Forest councilor Richard Sweden said end-of-life care in the borough was “lacking” and there was “no reason” why the Margaret Center should not continue.
Construction of a new 500-space multi-storey car park at Whipps Cross is, however, still on track, having received the official green light at the start of February. The work is expected to last twelve months and will begin this summer.
At the March meeting, Councilor Beverley Brewer expressed frustration with the slow pace of redevelopment, saying it was “regrettable” that the new hospital was still at least six years away.
She blamed central government's “over-promising and under-delivering”, adding that the scheme was often referred to by NHS workers as the “hospitals-free scheme”.
