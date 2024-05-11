Day after his release on bail, Arvind Kejriwal says dictator Modi wants to crush AAP | Latest news India





A day after being released on interim bail after spending over 50 days in jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the BJP stalwart wanted to crush his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gestures on the day of a press conference after the Indian Supreme Court granted temporary bail to the Aam Aadmi Party's national convoy in an alcohol policy case. (Reuters) On Saturday morning, in a show of strength and devotion towards Hinduism, Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal visited Delhi's famous Hanuman temple. He later addressed AAP workers at the party headquarters. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Arvind Kejriwal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent four top AAP leaders to jail simultaneously. The most famous faces of AAP – Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendra Jain – have been arrested by central agencies on charges of corruption. Also read: Arvind Kejriwal's warning to Yogi Adityanath: Amit Shah will be Prime Minister Sanjay Singh was recently released from prison on bail. Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal's former deputy in the Delhi government, has been in jail since February 2023. Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Prime Minister Modi believed that AAP was the future of the country. “Our Aam Aadmi Party is a small party, present in two states. But the Prime Minister left no stone unturned to crush our party and sent four leaders to jail simultaneously. If four leaders of big parties go to jail, the party ends. Prime Minister wants to crush AAP… Prime Minister Modi himself believes that AAP is the one who will give the future to the country,” he said. Arvind Kejriwal said no other party had been harassed to this extent in the last 75 years. Referring to Prime Minister Modi, he said a dictator wants to end democracy in the country. “Every time a dictator tried to take power, the people of the country uprooted him. Even today, a dictator wants to end democracy… I am fighting against this dictator but I cannot do anything alone. I came to beg from 140 million people to support me in saving the country from this dictator… The Supreme Court gave me 21 days to travel the country, every drop of my blood is for the country.” he added. Arvind Kejriwal further claimed that if the BJP wins the Lok Sabha elections, opposition leaders like Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav, Pinarayi Vijayan and Uddhav Thackeray will be sent to jail. He said the politics of LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was over. “Next is Yogi Adityanath. If they win this election, they will change the CM of Uttar Pradesh within 2 months,” he said. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with the liquor policy case. The Supreme Court on Friday granted him interim bail for the Lok Sabha elections. The court, however, told the Delhi chief minister that he will have to refrain from administrative duties. With contributions from ANI

