Inaction by India's election watchdog allows PM Modi to commit 'brazen' violations, opposition says – World

India's opposition says the National Election Commission is allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue his unchecked and blatant violations by failing to act on opposition complaints of religious hate speech and false statements.

More than halfway through India's six-week national elections, the world's largest, the opposition led by the Congress party complained in a letter to the Election Commission of India on Friday that no meaningful measures have been taken. was taken to penalize the culprits of the regime in power. .

This is a total abdication of the commission's duty, according to the text. As a result, these violations have continued in an uncontrolled and brazen manner, which are now being committed with complete impunity and complete disregard. The watchdog is tasked with ensuring that political parties do not violate electoral rules prohibiting the promotion of division along religious, caste or linguistic lines in the multi-ethnic South Asian nation.

In his campaign speeches, Modi, who is seeking a third consecutive term, targeted the Congress, saying he wanted to help Muslim minorities at the expense of other socially disadvantaged groups.

Representatives of the commission and Modis' Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not respond to requests for comment.

Election results in the world's most populous country are due to be announced on June 4.

The commission on Tuesday ordered social network .

While not taking any action on the complaints, the commission has sought a response from BJP leader JP Nadda over an April 21 speech in which Modi said the Congress planned to redistribute Hindu wealth between Muslims, whom he described as infiltrators and those who have many children.

The commission also sent a notice to the Congress regarding the complaints by the BJP, which claims to have filed three complaints.

The delay calls into question the credibility of the Election Commission and hence the election process, said SY Qureshi, former head of the three-member Election Commission. Any attack on its reputation will cause incalculable harm to the legitimacy of Indian democracy.

The objection letter mentions 10 complaints that the Congress has filed since April 6 against Modi and his top aides for what it calls divisive, false and provocative statements that sow sectarian division and distort Congress positions.

We are not being told what the response is, what steps are being taken, Congress lawmaker Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters after meeting the commission officials on Friday.

This is an irreversible window, Singhvi said. If they do not act quickly, it would be a complete abdication of their constitutional duty. Ashok Lavasa, who was the Election Commissioner during the 2019 general elections, said the process from receiving a complaint to deciding it should not take more than three to four days, otherwise he would lose his meaning, because the campaign phase is quite short.

Released Opposition Leader Arvind Kejriwal Urges Indians to Fight Dictatorship

A leading opponent of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged his compatriots to resist dictatorship, after the country's highest court temporarily released him from prison to campaign in national elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of the capital Delhi and one of the main leaders of an opposition alliance formed to rival Modi in the polls, was released on bail Friday after weeks in detention.

He is among several leaders from the bloc under criminal investigation, with his party describing his arrest as a political plot orchestrated by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to sideline its opponents ahead of the vote.

In a defiant press conference the day after his release, Kejriwal said the outcome of the elections would determine whether India remained a democracy.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gestures during a press conference at the Aam Aadmi Party office after the Indian Supreme Court granted temporary bail to the AAP national convoy in a political case in alcohol, in New Delhi, India, May 11, 2024. Reuters

I came to beg 1.4 billion people to save my country, he said. Save my country from this dictatorship. Kejriwal also personally accused the prime minister of targeting his opponents with criminal investigations.

Modi has embarked on a very dangerous mission, he said. Modi will send all opposition leaders to jail. Kejriwal's government was accused of corruption when it liberalized the sale of alcohol in 2021 and gave up lucrative government stake in the sector.

This policy was withdrawn the following year, but the resulting investigation into the alleged corrupt allocation of licenses has since led to the imprisonment of two key Kejriwal allies.

Rallies in support of Kejriwal, who refused to relinquish his post after his arrest, were held in many other major cities in India following his arrest.

More than 1,000 enthusiastic supporters greeted him as he walked out of Tihar jail in the capital on Friday evening.

Kejriwal, 55, has been chief minister for almost a decade and first took office as a staunch anti-corruption advocate.

He had resisted several summons from the Enforcement Directorate, the Indian agency responsible for financial crimes, to be questioned as part of the investigation.

Fight against corruption

Kejriwal has consistently denied any wrongdoing since corruption allegations were first made against him, including again on Saturday.

They sent me to prison and the Prime Minister says he is fighting corruption, he said.

If you want to fight corruption, learn from Arvind Kejriwal. The Supreme Court ruled Friday that it could temporarily leave prison to campaign, on the condition that he is returned to prison after the last day of voting, June 1.

There is no doubt that serious charges were brought, but he was not convicted, the court was told. He is not a threat to society.

His release was also conditional on his agreement not to make public comments on the charges against him, not to interact with witnesses in the case and not to visit Delhi government offices.

Targeting political opponents

Modi's political opponents and international rights groups have long sounded the alarm about shrinking democratic space in India.

The American think tank Freedom House said this year, the BJP had increasingly used government institutions to target its political opponents.

Rahul Gandhi, the most prominent member of the opposition Congress party and scion of a dynasty that dominated Indian politics for decades, was convicted of criminal defamation last year after a complaint filed by a member of the Modis party.

His two-year prison sentence saw him disqualified from Parliament until the verdict was stayed by a higher court, and raised concerns about democratic standards.

Both Kejriwal and Gandhi are leading members of an opposition alliance made up of more than two dozen parties that are jointly contesting Indian elections.