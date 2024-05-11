Xi Jinping has chosen his European camp





Mr.mission accomplished: given Chinese ambitions, this was probably the dominant feeling in the Chinese presidential plane which took off from Budapest on Friday May 10, at the end of Xi Jinping's first European tour in five years. This trip, which took the Chinese president to France, then to Serbia and Hungary, mainly allowed him to display the commercial and geopolitical objectives of Chinese power, without making concessions to the leaders of the European Union. Learn more Subscribers only Xi Jinping flatters and seeks to boost Eurosceptic leaders Xi's chosen route was a message in itself. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are both difficult partners for European leaders and make no secret of their good relations with the Kremlin. The choice of Belgrade and Budapest after Paris was a way of highlighting the divisions of Europe. In Paris, President Emmanuel Macron conveniently included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in his first talks with Xi, as he always has. Unfortunately, he failed to attract German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose policy towards China remains dominated by the interests of his country's industrialists. Minimum required on Ukraine This absence of Angela Merkel in Paris during President Xi's previous visit in 2019 weakened the firm position clearly displayed by von der Leyen and Macron on the serious trade disputes between China and the EU, which constituted one of the two large files, seen from Paris. , in discussions with the Chinese leader. While Brussels seeks to counter Beijing's public policies, which have notably seen Chinese producers of electric cars flood European markets, Xi has imperturbably denied “an alleged problem of overcapacity”. Learn more Subscribers only Belgian ports are crumbling under the glut of Chinese electric cars: “Some stay here for a year, sometimes more” The same goes for the second priority issue for Paris and Brussels: the war in Ukraine. When asked not to support Russia's war effort, Xi did the minimum required in private, then took offense in public that it could be used to “blacken the image” of China, or even “inciting a new Cold War”. The Chinese president will welcome Vladimir Putin to Beijing later this month. The Serbian and Hungarian stops were considerably more cordial and economically more successful. In Belgrade, the choice of the anniversary of the bombing of the Chinese embassy by NATO during the Kosovo war on May 7, 1999, Beijing has never accepted Washington's assertion that it was 'a mistake, was a way of perpetuating NATO's image as an aggressor. As for Hungary, whose “independent” foreign policy Xi praised, it was granted 18 economic cooperation agreements and a promotion to one of the highest ranks in the qualification of its strategic partnership with Beijing. Clearly, Xi has chosen his side in Europe, that of autocratic leaders, eager for Chinese investment without being picky. Experts who thought the Chinese president was willing to flatter Europe's strategic autonomy in order to drive a wedge with the United States and reinforce his idea of ​​a “multipolar world” were wrong. Xi's multipolar world is above all a world with Chinese characteristics. The world Translation of an original article published in French on limonde.fr; the publisher can only be responsible for the French version.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/en/opinion/article/2024/05/11/xi-jinping-has-chosen-his-european-camp_6671124_23.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos