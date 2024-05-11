Soon a Trump trial near you: Michael Cohen | Donald Trump trial





On the agenda: calm before the Cohens

The biggest news from former President Donald Trump's trial today is not what was said on the witness stand, but who will participate next week.

Michael Cohen, Trump's former fixer and lawyer, is expected to be summoned by the prosecution as early as Monday.

Cohen is at the center of the affair: he is the one Trump reimbursed for buying the silence of adult film star Stormy Daniels, an arrangement that Trump allegedly falsified business records to cover up.

The biggest question is whether the jury will find it credible. Many witnesses made it clear during their testimony how intimidating, aggressive and unfriendly he could be in their interactions with him.

But he is the one who can connect everything. And we could start hearing his story when court resumes on Monday.

Some highlights from a rather calm day at the courthouse: Madeleine Westerhout is cross-examined Friday by attorney Susan Necheles in Manhattan State Court in New York. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Trump's lawyers tried to prove he was a distracted multitasker. They had former Trump aide Madeleine Westerhout testify that as president he had to sign an enormous amount of items and that he often multitask without paying close attention to what he signed. Their goal is to counter the claim that Trump signed large checks to Cohen that he knew were marked as business transactions when they were actually supposed to pay Daniels.

Custody witnesses presented more written records of the case. A paralegal working for the prosecution presented tweets from Trump attacking Cohen from late 2018, around the time of their argument, and also read text messages between National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard and Gina Rodriguez, Daniels' then-manager, in which Rodriguez threatens to make Daniels go public with her story if she is not paid the day before Cohen pays Daniels' lawyer $130,000 from a shell company.

ignore past newsletter promotion

Sign up for Trump on trial

Stay informed on all Donald Trump trials. Guardian staff will send weekly updates every Wednesday as well as bonus editions on major trial days.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Trump's team called for silence on Cohen. Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, pointed out that Cohen posted nasty things about Trump on TikTok. Prosecutors said they repeatedly asked him to keep quiet, but he ignored their pleas. Judge Juan Merchan asked them to ask Cohen again to stop talking about the case, but refused to issue a new order of silence.

Both sides are fighting over the admission of a key piece of evidence. Prosecutors want to introduce former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg's settlement agreement into evidence because it appears to stipulate he could lose his severance package from the Trump Company if he testifies in the case Trump. Trump's team wants it blocked because Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to perjury in March for lying in his testimony about Trump's trade fraud civil trial, will not be a witness at that trial. Merchan did not rule on whether the deal would proceed.

We are nearing the end. “We plan to call two witnesses and it is entirely possible that we will rest by the end of next week,” prosecutor Joshua Steinglass told Merchan Friday afternoon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/may/10/trump-trial-michael-cohen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos