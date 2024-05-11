China tests European unity with Xi Jinping's trip

Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded his high-profile European tour on Friday after signing dozens of agreements with France, Hungary and Serbia, while reiterating Beijing's desire to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the 'Europe.

Some analysts say Xi's trip to Europe is part of Beijing's attempt to undermine European unity while strengthening its foothold in the European Union through close economic ties with Hungary, a member of the 27-nation bloc.

Beijing has identified France as a weak link in the EU that it could potentially influence due to French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to prioritize his country's strategic autonomy, and the Chinese government believes it can use Hungary and Serbia to influence Central and Eastern Europe, Sari said. Arho Havren, associate researcher at the Royal United Services Institute in Brussels.

Chinese state media are portraying Xi's European tour as a success by highlighting the positive aspects of the trip. The State World Time described the 18 agreements that China and France signed this week as a positive signal for European entrepreneurs and a stabilizer of Sino-European trade relations against [the] decoupling thrust.

Meanwhile, the official Xinhua News Agency said China's decision to strengthen ties with Hungary marks the latest breakthrough in China's efforts to deepen cooperation with European countries. central and eastern.

Judging from the content of his trip, Arho Havren said, Xi succeeded in testing unity in Europe.

Additionally, Arho Havren said Xi's recent interactions with Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also reveal a fault line between Germany and France, the EU's two largest economies, over how to handle the relations with China.

Since Scholz prioritized German interests out of fear of Chinese countermeasures during his trip to Beijing, [its clear] that Beijing has managed to influence German companies and, through them, the chancellor, she told VOA in a written response.

Unlike Scholz, some experts said Macron tried to show he supported the EU's common approach to China by inviting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to join at his first meeting with Xi in Paris.

I think conveying the feeling that [projecting European unity] The first priority for French diplomacy was the success of Xi's European tour in Paris, Mathieu Duchatel, director of international studies at the Institut Montaigne, a French policy group, told VOA by telephone.

Overall, Arho Havren said some European countries should understand that they cannot influence China's behavior by engaging with them individually. On the contrary, such a practice risks creating disunity within the EU, which is what Beijing is seeking.

China will continue its efforts to maintain EU disunity by pitting the vulnerabilities and egos of target countries against each other, she told VOA.

EU Economic Security Program

Some observers say one of China's moves to challenge EU unity is to slow down the bloc's efforts to implement key elements of its economic security agenda. In recent months, the EU has launched anti-subsidy investigations into several Chinese products, including green energy and security devices.

During his meeting with Macron and von der Leyen, Xi said China's overcapacity problem does not exist and urged the EU to develop a good perception of China and adopt a positive policy towards from China.

Despite Beijing's denial, von der Leyen reiterated on Wednesday that Europe must prevent China from flooding the European market with massively subsidized electric cars.

We need to tackle this, [and] we must protect our industry, she declared at the Christian Democratic Party congress in Berlin.

Duchatel said China had not really succeeded in slowing down the EU's economic security agenda. I don't think China can beat back this wave, because when it comes to using [the economic security] instruments to restore some form of balance in our relations with China, there is broad agreement across Europe, he told VOA.

Although there is consensus across Europe that the EU should strengthen its ability to defend its interests, Duchatel said there was a lack of unity within the bloc on how to strengthen its influence against China. We are unable to adopt a more offensive program to impose certain concessions. [from Beijing]he told VOA.

Countries may have nuances in the Chinese language regarding Ukraine, or words regarding withholding customs duties on [French] Brandy. [They] I don't really get anything tangible [from Beijing]said Duchâtel.

Following his meeting with Xi and von der Leyen, Macron said he welcomed China's commitment not to supply weapons to Russia, while Xi said he supported Macron's proposal of a world truce during the Paris Olympic Games this summer.

No major changes

Despite Beijing's attempt to present Xi's visit as productive in terms of improving EU-China relations, some analysts say they do not expect the trip to reshape the dynamic between Beijing and Brussels.

Justyna Szczudlik, deputy director of research at the Polish Institute of International Affairs, told VOA that since France is the most important stop on Xi's trip and Macron has shown support for the country's approach EU towards China, she does not expect big changes in EU-China relations. relations following Xi's visit.

Although the economic security agenda will remain the EU's main approach in managing trade relations with China, Duchatel said many European countries believe that China's investment environment has become very risky and that Beijing has failed to convince European governments that its partnership with Russia is not something it would consider. goes against European security.

I don't think Xi's words in Paris changed this perception, so his visit [wont] make up for the confidence lost over the past few years, he told VOA.