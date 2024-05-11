Supporters flock to Wildwood ahead of Trump's seaside rally





Less than 24 hours before former President Donald Trump arrives in Wildwood for his beachside rally on Saturday, supporters have already gathered on the boardwalk and begun lining up for an event expected to draw thousands of people on the beach in New Jersey.

The gathering will take place on a section of the beach near 3601 Boardwalk, between Moreys Piers and Adventure Pier. Ticket holders can enter between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

People began lining up on the boardwalk as early as Thursday, braving the cold winds for a chance to get an up-close look at the presumptive Republican presidential nominee for the November general election. It's not yet clear how many people will attend, but local officials have estimated a crowd of up to 40,000 people could enter the space.

Many people on the promenade wore Trump T-shirts and hats, and several supporters carried Trump-themed flags that dominated the promenade.

A handful of people waiting in line on a cold, overcast Friday afternoon came from various parts of the Garden State, while others came from other states as far away as Tennessee.

Cory Adams was the first supporter to arrive Thursday. After packing up his car and driving 10 hours from Mansfield, Ohio, to the Jersey Shore town, the 22-year-old formed a line, which eventually grew to about 50 to 100 people on Thursday evening.

I believe Trump can save the country, Adams told NJ Advance Media while sitting on a beach chair in front of Moreys Pier, bundled up in a blanket and sweatshirt.

With a hotel room nearby, Mark Bellini prepared to join the line. Sitting on a beach chair in the harsh wind and rain Friday afternoon, the 63-year-old Brick resident said he found a hotel nearby and spent the past two days going back and forth between his room and his spot on the boardwalk.

It tells it how it is, Bellini said from his beach chair, kept warm by a red Trump sweatshirt.

Mark Bellini, 63, of Brick, New Jersey, waits Friday outside the event area in Wildwood for former President Donald Trump's Saturday rally.Eric Conklin

Bellini's public support for Trump spans eight other rallies and he was also among the flock of people outside the New York courthouse where the former's ongoing hush money case is being heard president.

I don't mind camping, he said.

The Trump campaign paid the city of Wildwood $54,200 for the rally, according to records obtained by NJ Advance Media.

This is Trump's second rally in the popular coastal city. The first was in January 2020, when he spoke to about 7,000 supporters inside the Wildwood Convention Center during the last presidential election, which he lost to President Joe Biden. This year's elections are a revenge.

The city announced Thursday that it had temporarily suspended business licensing, to fend off street vendors who regularly travel with Trump. Mayor Ernie Troiano said the goal of the measure was to prevent price gouging during the rally and to protect the beach town's tax-paying businesses.

